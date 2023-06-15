LG Gram Style 14" (2023) vs Dell Inspiron 16 5630
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the LG Gram Style 14" (2023)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 860 grams less (around 1.9 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Around 85% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~48%) battery – 80 against 54 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Can run popular games at about 10-14% higher FPS
- 71% sharper screen – 243 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
- Much smaller footprint: 26% more compact case (103.4 vs 139.2 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 5630
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|0.99 kg (2.18 lbs)
|1.85 kg (4.08 lbs)
|Dimensions
|311.6 x 213.9 x 15.9 mm
12.27 x 8.42 x 0.63 inches
|356.78 x 251.7 x 15.42-18.2 mm
14.05 x 9.91 x 0.61-0.72 inches
|Area
|667 cm2 (103.3 inches2)
|898 cm2 (139.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~85.3%
|~82.7%
|Side bezels
|5.1 mm
|6.1 mm
|Colors
|White, Black
|Silver, Blue
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|OLED
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|243 ppi
|142 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|-
|Matte
|Contrast
|1000000:1
|800:1
|Response time
|1 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|15 V
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|0 W
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2 GHz
|1.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|12 (4P + 8E)
|6 (2P + 4E)
|Threads
|16
|8
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|10 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1670
1587
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10361
6194
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1753
1667
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
11189
6035
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|45 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1400 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.69 TFLOPS
|1.43 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5X
|Memory speed
|6 Gbps
|4.8 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|768
|512
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|48
|32
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|24
|16
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|6000 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3254
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Microphones
|-
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|13.3 x 9.0 cm
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
