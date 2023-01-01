You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 80 against 64.6 watt-hours 50% sharper screen – 243 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the HP Dragonfly Pro Can run popular games at about 65-89% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 65-89% higher FPS Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2 Around 14% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 14% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Display has support for touch input

Display has support for touch input Better webcam recording quality

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 0.99 kg (2.18 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) Dimensions 311.6 x 213.9 x 15.9 mm

12.27 x 8.42 x 0.63 inches 314.7 x 223 x 18.29 mm

12.39 x 8.78 x 0.72 inches Area 667 cm2 (103.3 inches2) 702 cm2 (108.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~85.3% ~81% Side bezels 5.1 mm 6.6 mm Colors White, Black White, Black Transformer No No Opening angle - 140° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Liquid metal No No Number of fans - 2 Noise level (max. load) - 40.3 dB

Display 2880 x 1800 1920 x 1200 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz PPI 243 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen No Yes Coating - Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1638:1 sRGB color space - 100% Adobe RGB profile - 77.4% DCI-P3 color gamut - 76.6% Response time 1 ms 50 ms Max. brightness Gram Style 14" (2023) 400 nits Dragonfly Pro 400 nits

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 64.6 Wh Full charging time - 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 0 W 96 W Weigh of AC adapter - 278 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Radeon 680M TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 2000 MHz GPU boost clock - 2400 MHz FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 3.686 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory speed 6 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 768 768 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 48 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 32 GPU performance Gram Style 14" (2023) 1.69 TFLOPS Dragonfly Pro +118% 3.686 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 6000 MHz 6400 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness - 80.2 dB Microphones - 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes No Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 12.0 x 8.0 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.