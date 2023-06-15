You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Battery 80 Wh - 38 Wh 45 Wh CPU Intel Core i7 1360P - AMD Ryzen 3 5300U AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 4GB 8GB 12GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the LG Gram Style 14" (2023) Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 710 grams less (around 1.57 lbs)

Around 2.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~111%) battery – 80 against 38 watt-hours

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Better webcam recording quality

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

72% sharper screen – 243 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (103.4 vs 131.7 square inches)

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 (15", AMD)

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Display has support for touch input

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 0.99 kg (2.18 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) Dimensions 311.6 x 213.9 x 15.9 mm

12.27 x 8.42 x 0.63 inches 359.2 x 236.5 x 19.9 mm

14.14 x 9.31 x 0.78 inches Area 667 cm2 (103.3 inches2) 850 cm2 (131.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~85.3% ~79% Side bezels 5.1 mm 6.9 mm Colors White, Black Gray, Blue, Yellow Transformer No No Opening angle - 175° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Liquid metal No - Number of fans - 1 Noise level (max. load) - 44 dB

Display 2880 x 1800 1920 x 1080 Size 14 inches 15.6 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz PPI 243 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen No Yes Coating - Matte Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1402:1 sRGB color space - 57.7% Adobe RGB profile - 41.2% DCI-P3 color gamut - 40% Response time 1 ms 26 ms Max. brightness Gram Style 14" (2023) +33% 400 nits IdeaPad 3 (15", AMD) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 38 Wh 45 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left Left Charge power 0 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter - 200 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 0 MHz GPU boost clock - 1500 MHz FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS - Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 DDR4 Memory speed 6 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 768 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 8 GPU performance Gram Style 14" (2023) 1.69 TFLOPS IdeaPad 3 (15", AMD) n/a

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 4GB 8GB 12GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB Clock 6000 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3287 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x1.5W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 76.4 dB Microphones - 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v5 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint No Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 10.5 x 7.0 cm Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on IdeaPad 3 (15", AMD): - The config with 12GB of RAM is available in two options: 4GB soldered and 8GB SO-DIMM or a single DDR4-3200 memory module.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.