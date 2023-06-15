LG Gram Style 14" (2023) vs Lenovo IdeaPad 3 (15", AMD)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the LG Gram Style 14" (2023)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 710 grams less (around 1.57 lbs)
- Around 2.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~111%) battery – 80 against 38 watt-hours
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Better webcam recording quality
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- 72% sharper screen – 243 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (103.4 vs 131.7 square inches)
- Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 (15", AMD)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Display has support for touch input
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|0.99 kg (2.18 lbs)
|1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
|Dimensions
|311.6 x 213.9 x 15.9 mm
12.27 x 8.42 x 0.63 inches
|359.2 x 236.5 x 19.9 mm
14.14 x 9.31 x 0.78 inches
|Area
|667 cm2 (103.3 inches2)
|850 cm2 (131.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~85.3%
|~79%
|Side bezels
|5.1 mm
|6.9 mm
|Colors
|White, Black
|Gray, Blue, Yellow
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|175°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|-
|1
|Noise level (max. load)
|-
|44 dB
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|243 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|-
|Matte
|Contrast
|1000000:1
|1402:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|57.7%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|41.2%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|40%
|Response time
|1 ms
|26 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|0 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|200 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Cores
|12 (4P + 8E)
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|4 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1670
1016
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Gram Style 14" (2023) +169%
10361
3858
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1753
1136
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Gram Style 14" (2023) +140%
11189
4666
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|0 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1500 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.69 TFLOPS
|-
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|6 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|768
|384
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|48
|24
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|24
|8
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|6000 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|1
|Max. ram size
|-
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3287
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x1.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|76.4 dB
|Microphones
|-
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|10.5 x 7.0 cm
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Further details
Notes on IdeaPad 3 (15", AMD):
- The config with 12GB of RAM is available in two options: 4GB soldered and 8GB SO-DIMM or a single DDR4-3200 memory module.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1