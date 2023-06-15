Home > Laptop comparison > Gram Style 14" (2023) or IdeaPad 3 (15", AMD) – what's better?

LG Gram Style 14" (2023) vs Lenovo IdeaPad 3 (15", AMD)

62 out of 100
LG Gram Style 14
46 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad 3 (15
LG Gram Style 14" (2023)
Lenovo IdeaPad 3 (15", AMD)
Battery 80 Wh
CPU Intel Core i7 1360P
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of LG Gram Style 14" (2023) and Lenovo IdeaPad 3 (15", AMD) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the LG Gram Style 14" (2023)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 710 grams less (around 1.57 lbs)
  • Around 2.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~111%) battery – 80 against 38 watt-hours
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • 72% sharper screen – 243 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (103.4 vs 131.7 square inches)
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 (15", AMD)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Display has support for touch input
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Gram Style 14" (2023)
vs
IdeaPad 3 (15", AMD)

Case

Weight 0.99 kg (2.18 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
Dimensions 311.6 x 213.9 x 15.9 mm
12.27 x 8.42 x 0.63 inches		 359.2 x 236.5 x 19.9 mm
14.14 x 9.31 x 0.78 inches
Area 667 cm2 (103.3 inches2) 850 cm2 (131.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~85.3% ~79%
Side bezels 5.1 mm 6.9 mm
Colors White, Black Gray, Blue, Yellow
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 175°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Liquid metal No -
Number of fans - 1
Noise level (max. load) - 44 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 243 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating - Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 1402:1
sRGB color space - 57.7%
Adobe RGB profile - 41.2%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 40%
Response time 1 ms 26 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 0 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 200 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 3.8 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 18 MB 4 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Radeon RX Vega 6
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 0 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1500 MHz
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS -
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 DDR4
Memory speed 6 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 768 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 8
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 6000 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 1
Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x1.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 76.4 dB
Microphones - 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 7.0 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on IdeaPad 3 (15", AMD):
    - The config with 12GB of RAM is available in two options: 4GB soldered and 8GB SO-DIMM or a single DDR4-3200 memory module.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

