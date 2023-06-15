Home > Laptop comparison > Gram Style 14" (2023) or Slim 7i Carbon (13", Gen 8) – what's better?

LG Gram Style 14" (2023) vs Lenovo Slim 7i Carbon (13", Gen 8)

62 out of 100
LG Gram Style 14
VS
58 out of 100
Lenovo Slim 7i Carbon (13
LG Gram Style 14" (2023)
Lenovo Slim 7i Carbon (13", Gen 8)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2880 x 1800
CPU Intel Core i7 1360P
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of LG Gram Style 14" (2023) and Lenovo Slim 7i Carbon (13", Gen 8) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the LG Gram Style 14" (2023)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a much bigger (~60%) battery – 80 against 50 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 11-15% higher FPS
  • Around 9% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Lenovo Slim 7i Carbon (13", Gen 8)
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (96.1 vs 103.4 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Gram Style 14" (2023)
vs
Slim 7i Carbon (13", Gen 8)

Case

Weight 0.99 kg (2.18 lbs) 0.96 kg (2.12 lbs)
Dimensions 311.6 x 213.9 x 15.9 mm
12.27 x 8.42 x 0.63 inches		 300.98 x 206.03 x 14.8 mm
11.85 x 8.11 x 0.58 inches
Area 667 cm2 (103.3 inches2) 620 cm2 (96.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~85.3% ~82.7%
Side bezels 5.1 mm 7.2 mm
Colors White, Black White, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans - 1
Noise level (max. load) - 41.9 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 13.3 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
PPI 243 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating - Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 1000:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time 1 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:15 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 0 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 187 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz 1.9 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 18 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory speed 6 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 768 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 20
GPU performance
Gram Style 14" (2023) +20%
1.69 TFLOPS
Slim 7i Carbon (13", Gen 8)
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 6000 MHz 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 79.8 dB
Microphones - 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 7.0 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

