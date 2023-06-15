Home > Laptop comparison > Gram Style 14" (2023) or ThinkPad P14s Gen 4 – what's better?

66 out of 100
LG Gram Style 14
VS
54 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 4
LG Gram Style 14" (2023)
Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 4
Display 2880 x 1800
Battery 72 Wh
CPU Intel Core i7 1360P
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of LG Gram Style 14" (2023) and Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 4 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the LG Gram Style 14" (2023)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Easier to carry: weighs 360 grams less (around 0.79 lbs)
  • Features a much bigger (~83%) battery – 72 against 39.3 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 11-15% higher FPS
  • Around 13% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • 50% sharper screen – 243 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (103.4 vs 111.9 square inches)
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 4
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port

Value for money

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Gram Style 14" (2023)
vs
ThinkPad P14s Gen 4

Case

Weight 0.99 kg (2.18 lbs) 1.35 kg (2.98 lbs)
Dimensions 311.6 x 213.9 x 15.9 mm
12.27 x 8.42 x 0.63 inches		 317.7 x 227.36 x 17.95 mm
12.51 x 8.95 x 0.71 inches
Area 667 cm2 (103.3 inches2) 722 cm2 (112 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~85.3% ~78.7%
Side bezels 5.1 mm 8.1 mm
Colors White, Black Black, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 243 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating - Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 1000:1
sRGB color space - 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Response time 1 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 / 100 W
Weight of AC adapter - 300 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz 1.9 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 18 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X
Memory speed 6 Gbps 7.5 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 768 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 20
GPU performance
Gram Style 14" (2023) +20%
1.69 TFLOPS
ThinkPad P14s Gen 4
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 6000 MHz 7500 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones - 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 6.1 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on Gram Style 14" (2023):
    - Full magnesium-alloy body
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

