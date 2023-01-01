You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2880 x 1800 - 2880 x 1800 (60Hz) 2880 x 1800 (90Hz) 3840 x 2400 RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the LG Gram Style 14" (2023) Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz Significantly easier to carry: weighs 410 grams less (around 0.9 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 410 grams less (around 0.9 lbs) Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio Features a a little bigger (~7%) battery – 80 against 75 watt-hours

Features a a little bigger (~7%) battery – 80 against 75 watt-hours Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (103.4 vs 113.3 square inches) Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 8) Display has support for touch input

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 0.99 kg (2.18 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 311.6 x 213.9 x 15.9 mm

12.27 x 8.42 x 0.63 inches 318 x 230 x 15.2 mm

12.52 x 9.06 x 0.6 inches Area 667 cm2 (103.3 inches2) 731 cm2 (113.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~85.3% ~77.7% Side bezels 5.1 mm 8.3 mm Colors White, Black Silver, Gray Transformer No Yes Opening angle - 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Liquid metal No No Number of fans - 2

Display 2880 x 1800 2880 x 1800 (60Hz) 2880 x 1800 (90Hz) 3840 x 2400 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type OLED OLED Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz PPI 243 ppi 243 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No Yes Coating - Glossy Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1000000:1 sRGB color space - 100% Response time 1 ms 1 ms Max. brightness Gram Style 14" (2023) 400 nits Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 8) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 75 Wh Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 0 W 65 / 100 W Weigh of AC adapter - 320 / 397 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory speed 6 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 768 768 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 48 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 24 GPU performance Gram Style 14" (2023) 1.69 TFLOPS Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 8) 1.69 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 6000 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones - 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint No Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 13.5 x 8.0 cm Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.