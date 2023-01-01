LG Gram Style 14" (2023) vs Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 8)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the LG Gram Style 14" (2023)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 410 grams less (around 0.9 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a a little bigger (~7%) battery – 80 against 75 watt-hours
- Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (103.4 vs 113.3 square inches)
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 8)
- Display has support for touch input
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|0.99 kg (2.18 lbs)
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|Dimensions
|311.6 x 213.9 x 15.9 mm
12.27 x 8.42 x 0.63 inches
|318 x 230 x 15.2 mm
12.52 x 9.06 x 0.6 inches
|Area
|667 cm2 (103.3 inches2)
|731 cm2 (113.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~85.3%
|~77.7%
|Side bezels
|5.1 mm
|8.3 mm
|Colors
|White, Black
|Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|Yes
|Opening angle
|-
|360°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|-
|2
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|243 ppi
|243 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|-
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1000000:1
|1000000:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Response time
|1 ms
|1 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|0 W
|65 / 100 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|320 / 397 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2 GHz
|2.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|5 GHz
|Cores
|12 (4P + 8E)
|12 (4P + 8E)
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1766
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10361
10744
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1852
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
11189
11723
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.69 TFLOPS
|1.69 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory speed
|6 Gbps
|5.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|768
|768
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|48
|48
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|24
|24
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|6000 MHz
|5200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Microphones
|-
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|13.5 x 8.0 cm
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
