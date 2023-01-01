LG Gram Style 14" (2023) vs Lenovo Yoga Slim 6i Gen 8 (14" Intel)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences
Advantages of the LG Gram Style 14" (2023)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Easier to carry: weighs 320 grams less (around 0.71 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Can run popular games at about 11-15% higher FPS
- Features a bigger (~20%) battery – 72 against 60 watt-hours
- Around 13% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- 50% sharper screen – 243 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
Value for money
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|0.99 kg (2.18 lbs)
|1.31 kg (2.89 lbs)
|Dimensions
|311.6 x 213.9 x 15.9 mm
12.27 x 8.42 x 0.63 inches
|312 x 221 x 14.9 mm
12.28 x 8.7 x 0.59 inches
|Area
|667 cm2 (103.3 inches2)
|690 cm2 (106.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~85.3%
|~82.4%
|Side bezels
|5.1 mm
|5.3 mm
|Colors
|White, Black
|Gray
|Material
|-
|Aluminum
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Noise level (max. load)
|40.6 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|243 ppi
|162 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy
|Ambient light sensor
|-
|Yes
|Contrast
|7111:1
|1000000:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|94.7%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|100%
|Response time
|1 ms
|1 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
|Cable length
|2 meters
|-
|Weight of AC adapter
|196 grams
|186 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2 GHz
|1.9 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|12 (4P + 8E)
|12 (4P + 8E)
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
2355
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
9616
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1819
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
11825
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.69 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5X
|Memory speed
|6 Gbps
|5.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|768
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|48
|40
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|24
|20
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|6000 MHz
|5200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|~79 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optional
|Infrared sensor
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.3 mm
|Size
|-
|12.0 x 7.5 cm
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Further details
Notes on Gram Style 14" (2023):
- Full magnesium-alloy body
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
