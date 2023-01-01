You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the LG Gram Style 14" (2023) Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz

Easier to carry: weighs 260 grams less (around 0.57 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 80 against 72 watt-hours

50% sharper screen – 243 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 350 nits Advantages of the LG Gram 2-in-1 14" (2023) Display has support for touch input

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 0.99 kg (2.18 lbs) 1.25 kg (2.76 lbs) Dimensions 311.6 x 213.9 x 15.9 mm

12.27 x 8.42 x 0.63 inches 314 x 219.5 x 16.75 mm

12.36 x 8.64 x 0.66 inches Area 667 cm2 (103.3 inches2) 689 cm2 (106.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~85.3% ~82.5% Side bezels 5.1 mm 6.3 mm Colors White, Black Black Transformer No Yes Opening angle - 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Number of fans - 1

Display 2880 x 1800 1920 x 1200 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz PPI 243 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen No Yes Coating - Glossy Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 - Response time 1 ms - Max. brightness Gram Style 14" (2023) +14% 400 nits Gram 2-in-1 14" (2023) 350 nits

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 72 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 0 W 65 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory speed 6 Gbps 6 Gbps Shading units (cores) 768 768 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 48 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 24 GPU performance Gram Style 14" (2023) 1.69 TFLOPS Gram 2-in-1 14" (2023) 1.69 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 6000 MHz 6000 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones - 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.