Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the LG Gram Style 16" (2023) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 170 grams less (around 0.37 lbs)

Around 44% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~37%) battery – 80 against 58.2 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) Can run popular games at about 43-59% higher FPS

Much smaller footprint: 25% more compact case (100.1 vs 132.8 square inches)

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.23 kg (2.71 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 355.1 x 241.3 x 15.9 mm

13.98 x 9.5 x 0.63 inches 304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm

11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches Area 857 cm2 (132.8 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~86.6% ~79.4% Side bezels 5.3 mm 8.8 mm Colors Black Silver, Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Number of fans 2 1 Noise level - 49 dB

Display 3200 x 2000 2560 x 1600 Size 16 inches 13.3 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 236 ppi 227 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 3200 x 2000 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating - Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1658:1 sRGB color space - 100% Adobe RGB profile - 87.9% DCI-P3 color gamut - 98.8% Response time 1 ms 35 ms Max. brightness Gram Style 16" (2023) 400 nits MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) +25% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 58.2 Wh Full charging time - 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 67 W Weigh of AC adapter - 274 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Apple M2 GPU (8-core) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 500 MHz GPU boost clock - 1456 MHz FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 6 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 768 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 32 GPU performance Gram Style 16" (2023) 1.69 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) +78% 3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 2x4 GB - Clock 6000 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes -

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x3W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 81.9 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes No

