You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU Intel Core i7 1360P - Apple M1 Pro Apple M1 Max RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the LG Gram Style 16" (2023) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Easier to carry: weighs 370 grams less (around 0.82 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 80 against 70 watt-hours Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) Can run popular games at about 114-156% higher FPS

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (107.1 vs 132.8 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.23 kg (2.71 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) Dimensions 355.1 x 241.3 x 15.9 mm

13.98 x 9.5 x 0.63 inches 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm

12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches Area 857 cm2 (132.8 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~86.6% ~84.6% Side bezels 5.3 mm 3.4 mm Colors Black Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 2 2 Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6241 RPM Noise level - 49.5 dB

Display 3200 x 2000 3024 x 1964 Size 16 inches 14.2 inches Type OLED Mini LED Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz PPI 236 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 3200 x 2000 pixels 3024 x 1964 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating - Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 48900:1 DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.3% Response time 1 ms 49 ms Max. brightness Gram Style 16" (2023) 400 nits MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +25% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 70 Wh Full charging time - 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 65 W 67 / 96 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter - 274 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) TGP 15 W 30 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock - 1296 MHz FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory bus - 256 bit Memory speed 6 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 768 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 128 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 64 GPU performance Gram Style 16" (2023) 1.69 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +208% 5.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 4x4 GB Clock 6000 MHz 6400 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 4.2 Power 2x3W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 84.9 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size - 13.2 x 8.1 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.