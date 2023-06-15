You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 3200 x 2000 - 1920 x 1200 3072 x 1920 Battery 80 Wh - 41 Wh 54 Wh CPU Intel Core i7 1360P - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1260P RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

66% sharper screen – 236 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI) Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits Advantages of the Dell Vostro 5620 Can run popular games at about 101-138% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 101-138% higher FPS Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.23 kg (2.71 lbs) 1.91 kg (4.21 lbs) Dimensions 355.1 x 241.3 x 15.9 mm

13.98 x 9.5 x 0.63 inches 356.78 x 251.9 x 15.67-18.3 mm

14.05 x 9.92 x 0.62-0.72 inches Area 857 cm2 (132.8 inches2) 899 cm2 (139.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~86.6% ~82.6% Side bezels 5.3 mm 6.1 mm Colors White, Black Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Liquid metal No - Number of fans 2 1

Display 3200 x 2000 1920 x 1200 3072 x 1920 Size 16 inches 16 inches Type OLED TN LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 236 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 3200 x 2000 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating - Matte Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 800:1 Response time 1 ms 35 ms Max. brightness Gram Style 16" (2023) +60% 400 nits Vostro 5620 250 nits

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 41 Wh 54 Wh Voltage - 11.25 V Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) GeForce MX570 2GB TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1087 MHz GPU boost clock - 1155 MHz FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 4.8 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 6 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 768 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 40 GPU performance Gram Style 16" (2023) 1.69 TFLOPS Vostro 5620 +184% 4.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 6000 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3254 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x3W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 2 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.