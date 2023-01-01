Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU Intel Core i7 1360P - AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the LG Gram Style 16" (2023) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (132.8 vs 160.4 square inches) 25% sharper screen – 236 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Framework Laptop 16 Can run popular games at about 609-830% higher FPS

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.23 kg (2.71 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) Dimensions 355.1 x 241.3 x 15.9 mm

13.98 x 9.5 x 0.63 inches 356.58 x 290.2 x 17.95 mm

14.04 x 11.43 x 0.71 inches Area 857 cm2 (132.8 inches2) 1035 cm2 (160.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~86.6% ~71.7% Side bezels 5.3 mm 6 mm Colors White, Black Black, Gray, Orange, Purple Material - Top: Aluminum

Middle: Plastic

Bottom: Plastic

Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No Yes Number of fans 2 2

Display 3200 x 2000 2560 x 1600 Size 16 inches 16 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 165 Hz PPI 236 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 3200 x 2000 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No No Sync technology No FreeSync Touchscreen No No Coating - Matte Ambient light sensor - No Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1500:1 DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Response time 1 ms 9 ms Max. brightness Gram Style 16" (2023) 400 nits Laptop 16 +25% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 85 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left - Charge power 65 W 180 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Radeon RX 7700S 8GB TGP 15 W 100 W Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1500 MHz GPU boost clock - 2500 MHz FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 20.4 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 6 Gbps ~18 Gbps Shading units (cores) 768 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 128 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 64 GPU performance Gram Style 16" (2023) 1.69 TFLOPS Laptop 16 +1107% 20.4 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 6000 MHz 5600 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC1318 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Infrared sensor Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 4x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No 1x v1.4 VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.5 mm Touchpad Size - 12.2 x 7.6 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on Gram Style 16" (2023): - Full magnesium-alloy body

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.