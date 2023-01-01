LG Gram Style 16" (2023) vs Framework Laptop 16
Key Differences
Advantages of the LG Gram Style 16" (2023)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 870 grams less (around 1.92 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 21% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (132.8 vs 160.4 square inches)
- 25% sharper screen – 236 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Framework Laptop 16
- Can run popular games at about 609-830% higher FPS
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
- Around 50% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a a little bigger (~6%) battery – 85 against 80 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
- Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Value for money
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.23 kg (2.71 lbs)
|2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
|Dimensions
|355.1 x 241.3 x 15.9 mm
13.98 x 9.5 x 0.63 inches
|356.58 x 290.2 x 17.95 mm
14.04 x 11.43 x 0.71 inches
|Area
|857 cm2 (132.8 inches2)
|1035 cm2 (160.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~86.6%
|~71.7%
|Side bezels
|5.3 mm
|6 mm
|Colors
|White, Black
|Black, Gray, Orange, Purple
|Material
|-
|Top: Aluminum
Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Plastic
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|236 ppi
|189 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|3200 x 2000 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Sync technology
|No
|FreeSync
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|-
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|-
|No
|Contrast
|1000000:1
|1500:1
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|-
|Response time
|1 ms
|9 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|-
|Charge power
|65 W
|180 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|5.1 GHz
|Cores
|12 (4P + 8E)
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Radeon 780M
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|4 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Laptop 16 +10%
1940
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10389
Laptop 16 +37%
14222
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1859
1721
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
11851
Laptop 16 +50%
17720
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|100 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|2500 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.69 TFLOPS
|20.4 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|6 Gbps
|~18 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|768
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|48
|128
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|24
|64
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|6000 MHz
|5600 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC1318
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Infrared sensor
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|4x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.5 mm
|Size
|-
|12.2 x 7.6 cm
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Further details
Notes on Gram Style 16" (2023):
- Full magnesium-alloy body
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
