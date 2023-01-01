Home > Laptop comparison > Gram Style 16" (2023) or Laptop 16 – what's better?

Evaluation of LG Gram Style 16" (2023) and Framework Laptop 16 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the LG Gram Style 16" (2023)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 870 grams less (around 1.92 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 21% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (132.8 vs 160.4 square inches)
  • 25% sharper screen – 236 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Framework Laptop 16
  • Can run popular games at about 609-830% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
  • Around 50% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a a little bigger (~6%) battery – 85 against 80 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Gram Style 16" (2023)
vs
Laptop 16

Case

Weight 1.23 kg (2.71 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
Dimensions 355.1 x 241.3 x 15.9 mm
13.98 x 9.5 x 0.63 inches		 356.58 x 290.2 x 17.95 mm
14.04 x 11.43 x 0.71 inches
Area 857 cm2 (132.8 inches2) 1035 cm2 (160.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~86.6% ~71.7%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 6 mm
Colors White, Black Black, Gray, Orange, Purple
Material - Top: Aluminum
Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Plastic
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No Yes
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 236 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 3200 x 2000 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No No
Sync technology No FreeSync
Touchscreen No No
Coating - Matte
Ambient light sensor - No
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 1500:1
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Response time 1 ms 9 ms
Max. brightness
Gram Style 16" (2023)
400 nits
Laptop 16 +25%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left -
Charge power 65 W 180 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 5.1 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 18 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Radeon 780M
Fabrication process 10 nm 4 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Gram Style 16" (2023)
10389
Laptop 16 +37%
14222
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Gram Style 16" (2023)
11851
Laptop 16 +50%
17720
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 100 W
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU boost clock - 2500 MHz
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 20.4 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 6 Gbps ~18 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 768 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 128
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 64
GPU performance
Gram Style 16" (2023)
1.69 TFLOPS
Laptop 16 +1107%
20.4 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 6000 MHz 5600 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC1318
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Infrared sensor Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 4x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size - 12.2 x 7.6 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on Gram Style 16" (2023):
    - Full magnesium-alloy body
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

