You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 3200 x 2000 - 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the LG Gram Style 16" (2023) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1260 grams less (around 2.78 lbs)

Features a much bigger (~45%) battery – 80 against 55 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio

Around 18% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Better webcam recording quality

86% sharper screen – 236 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (132.8 vs 160 square inches) Advantages of the HP ENVY 17 (2022) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.23 kg (2.71 lbs) 2.49 kg (5.49 lbs) Dimensions 355.1 x 241.3 x 15.9 mm

13.98 x 9.5 x 0.63 inches 398.27 x 259.08 x 19.55 mm

15.68 x 10.2 x 0.77 inches Area 857 cm2 (132.8 inches2) 1032 cm2 (159.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~86.6% ~80% Side bezels 5.3 mm 7.6 mm Colors Black Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 2 -

Display 3200 x 2000 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 Size 16 inches 17.3 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 236 ppi 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 3200 x 2000 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating - Matte Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 - Response time 1 ms - Max. brightness Gram Style 16" (2023) +33% 400 nits ENVY 17 (2022) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 55 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 65 W 90 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 DDR4 Memory speed 6 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 768 768 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 48 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 24 GPU performance Gram Style 16" (2023) 1.69 TFLOPS ENVY 17 (2022) 1.69 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 6000 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x3W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.