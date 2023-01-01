Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 3200 x 2000 - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2560 x 1600 Battery 80 Wh - 47 Wh 57 Wh CPU Intel Core i7 1360P - Intel Core i3 1315U Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i7 1355U Intel Core i7 1360P RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB 40GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the LG Gram Style 16" (2023) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz Significantly easier to carry: weighs 530 grams less (around 1.17 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 530 grams less (around 1.17 lbs) Around 94% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 94% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Features a much bigger (~70%) battery – 80 against 47 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~70%) battery – 80 against 47 watt-hours Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio 66% sharper screen – 236 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)

66% sharper screen – 236 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI) Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad E16 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Can run popular games at about 33-45% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 33-45% higher FPS User-upgradable RAM (up to 40GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.23 kg (2.71 lbs) 1.76 kg (3.88 lbs) Dimensions 355.1 x 241.3 x 15.9 mm

13.98 x 9.5 x 0.63 inches 356.1 x 247.5 x 19.85 mm

14.02 x 9.74 x 0.78 inches Area 857 cm2 (132.8 inches2) 881 cm2 (136.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~86.6% ~84.2% Side bezels 5.3 mm 5.8 mm Colors White, Black Black Material - Top: Aluminum

Middle: Plastic

Bottom: Plastic

Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 1

Display 3200 x 2000 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2560 x 1600 Size 16 inches 16 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 236 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 3200 x 2000 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No No Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating - Matte Ambient light sensor - No Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1200:1 sRGB color space - 100% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Response time 1 ms - Max. brightness Gram Style 16" (2023) +33% 400 nits ThinkPad E16 300 nits

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 47 Wh 57 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weight of AC adapter - 297 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) GeForce MX550 2GB TGP 15 W - Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1065 MHz GPU boost clock - 1320 MHz FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 6 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 768 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 16 GPU performance Gram Style 16" (2023) 1.69 TFLOPS ThinkPad E16 +60% 2.703 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB 40GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 6000 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 Max. ram size - 40 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Synaptic CX11880 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No Optional Infrared sensor Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Optional Touchpad Size - 11.5 x 6.8 cm Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on Gram Style 16" (2023): - Full magnesium-alloy body

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.