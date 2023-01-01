Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 3200 x 2000 - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 (IPS) 3840 x 2400 (OLED) CPU Intel Core i7 1360P - Intel Core i5 13600HX Intel Core i7 13700HX Intel Core i7 13850HX Intel Core i9 13950HX Intel Core i9 13980HX GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) - RTX A1000 Mobile 4GB RTX A2000 Mobile 8GB RTX A3000 Mobile 12GB RTX A4500 Mobile 16GB RTX A5500 Mobile 16GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB 128GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the LG Gram Style 16" (2023) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1720 grams less (around 3.79 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1720 grams less (around 3.79 lbs) Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio 66% sharper screen – 236 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)

66% sharper screen – 236 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI) Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad P16 Can run popular games at about 105-143% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 105-143% higher FPS Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Around 81% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 81% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2 Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 94 against 80 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 94 against 80 watt-hours User-upgradable RAM (up to 128GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.23 kg (2.71 lbs) 2.95 kg (6.5 lbs) Dimensions 355.1 x 241.3 x 15.9 mm

13.98 x 9.5 x 0.63 inches 363.98 x 265.94 x 30.23 mm

14.33 x 10.47 x 1.19 inches Area 857 cm2 (132.8 inches2) 968 cm2 (150 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~86.6% ~76.7% Side bezels 5.3 mm 9.7 mm Colors White, Black Black, Gray Material - Top: Aluminum

Middle: Aluminum

Bottom: Plastic

Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 2

Display 3200 x 2000 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 (IPS) 3840 x 2400 (OLED) Size 16 inches 16 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 236 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 3200 x 2000 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No No Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating - Matte Ambient light sensor - No Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1200:1 sRGB color space - 100% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Response time 1 ms - Max. brightness Gram Style 16" (2023) +33% 400 nits ThinkPad P16 300 nits

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 94 Wh Full charging time - 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Bottom Charge power 65 W 170 / 230 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) RTX A1000 Mobile 4GB RTX A2000 Mobile 8GB RTX A3000 Mobile 12GB RTX A4500 Mobile 16GB RTX A5500 Mobile 16GB TGP 15 W 60 W Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 630 MHz GPU boost clock - 1140 MHz FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 4.92 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 6 Gbps ~11 Gbps Shading units (cores) 768 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 32 GPU performance Gram Style 16" (2023) 1.69 TFLOPS ThinkPad P16 +191% 4.92 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 128GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 6000 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 4 Max. ram size - 128 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3306 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.3 Fingerprint No Yes Infrared sensor Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 11.5 x 6.76 cm Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on Gram Style 16" (2023): - Full magnesium-alloy body

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.