LG Gram Style 16" (2023) vs Lenovo ThinkPad P16

66 out of 100
LG Gram Style 16
VS
60 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad P16
LG Gram Style 16" (2023)
Lenovo ThinkPad P16
Display 3200 x 2000
CPU Intel Core i7 1360P
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of LG Gram Style 16" (2023) and Lenovo ThinkPad P16 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the LG Gram Style 16" (2023)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1720 grams less (around 3.79 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 66% sharper screen – 236 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (132.8 vs 150 square inches)
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad P16
  • Can run popular games at about 105-143% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 81% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 94 against 80 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 128GB)

Value for money

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Gram Style 16" (2023)
vs
ThinkPad P16

Case

Weight 1.23 kg (2.71 lbs) 2.95 kg (6.5 lbs)
Dimensions 355.1 x 241.3 x 15.9 mm
13.98 x 9.5 x 0.63 inches		 363.98 x 265.94 x 30.23 mm
14.33 x 10.47 x 1.19 inches
Area 857 cm2 (132.8 inches2) 968 cm2 (150 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~86.6% ~76.7%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 9.7 mm
Colors White, Black Black, Gray
Material - Top: Aluminum
Middle: Aluminum
Bottom: Plastic
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 236 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 3200 x 2000 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating - Matte
Ambient light sensor - No
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 1200:1
sRGB color space - 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Response time 1 ms -
Max. brightness
Gram Style 16" (2023) +33%
400 nits
ThinkPad P16
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 65 W 170 / 230 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.8 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 14 (6P + 8E)
Threads 16 20
L3 Cache 18 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 60 W
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 630 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1140 MHz
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 4.92 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 6 Gbps ~11 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 768 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 32
GPU performance
Gram Style 16" (2023)
1.69 TFLOPS
ThinkPad P16 +191%
4.92 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 6000 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 4
Max. ram size - 128 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3306
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.3
Fingerprint No Yes
Infrared sensor Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 6.76 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on Gram Style 16" (2023):
    - Full magnesium-alloy body
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

