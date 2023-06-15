You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU Intel Core i7 1360P - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the LG Gram Style 16" (2023) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

50% sharper screen – 236 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI) Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits Advantages of the LG Gram 14 2-in-1 (2022) Easier to carry: weighs 240 grams less (around 0.53 lbs)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.23 kg (2.71 lbs) 0.99 kg (2.18 lbs) Dimensions 355.1 x 241.3 x 15.9 mm

13.98 x 9.5 x 0.63 inches 314 x 219.5 x 16.75 mm

12.36 x 8.64 x 0.66 inches Area 857 cm2 (132.8 inches2) 689 cm2 (106.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~86.6% ~82.5% Side bezels 5.3 mm 6.3 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No Yes Opening angle - 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Number of fans 2 -

Display 3200 x 2000 1920 x 1080 Size 16 inches 14 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 236 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 3200 x 2000 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No - Touchscreen No Yes Coating - Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1200:1 DCI-P3 color gamut - 99% Response time 1 ms - Max. brightness Gram Style 16" (2023) +33% 400 nits Gram 14 2-in-1 (2022) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 72 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory speed 6 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 768 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 20 GPU performance Gram Style 16" (2023) +20% 1.69 TFLOPS Gram 14 2-in-1 (2022) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 6000 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x3W 2x1.5W Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint No - Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 11.1 x 6.9 cm Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.