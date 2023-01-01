Home > Laptop comparison > Gram Style 16" (2023) or Gram 15 (2023) – what's better?

LG Gram Style 16" (2023) vs Gram 15 (2023)

64 out of 100
LG Gram Style 16
VS
54 out of 100
LG Gram 15 (2023)
LG Gram Style 16" (2023)
LG Gram 15 (2023)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of LG Gram Style 16" (2023) and Gram 15 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the LG Gram Style 16" (2023)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 67% sharper screen – 236 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 350 nits
Advantages of the LG Gram 15 (2023)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (123.1 vs 132.8 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Gram Style 16" (2023)
vs
Gram 15 (2023)

Case

Weight 1.23 kg (2.71 lbs) 1.14 kg (2.51 lbs)
Dimensions 355.1 x 241.3 x 15.9 mm
13.98 x 9.5 x 0.63 inches		 356.1 x 222.9 x 17.4 mm
14.02 x 8.78 x 0.69 inches
Area 857 cm2 (132.8 inches2) 794 cm2 (123.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~86.6% ~84.5%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 5.4 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 236 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 3200 x 2000 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating - Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 -
Response time 1 ms -
Max. brightness
Gram Style 16" (2023) +14%
400 nits
Gram 15 (2023)
350 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 285 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz 2.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 18 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory speed 6 Gbps 6 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 768 768
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 48
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 24
GPU performance
Gram Style 16" (2023)
1.69 TFLOPS
Gram 15 (2023)
1.69 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 6000 MHz 6000 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x3W 2x1.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) vs LG Gram Style 16" (2023)
2. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023) vs LG Gram Style 16" (2023)
3. Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (16") vs LG Gram Style 16" (2023)
4. LG Gram 16 (2023) vs Style 16" (2023)
5. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) vs LG Gram 15 (2023)
6. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 vs LG Gram 15 (2023)
7. Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) vs LG Gram 15 (2023)
8. Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023) vs LG Gram 15 (2023)
9. Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (16") vs LG Gram 15 (2023)
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of LG Gram 15 (2023) and Style 16" (2023) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский