Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the LG Gram Style 16" (2023) 25% sharper screen – 236 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)

25% sharper screen – 236 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI) Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 350 nits Advantages of the LG Gram 16 (2023) Can run popular games at about 154-210% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 154-210% higher FPS Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz Includes an old-school USB-A port

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.23 kg (2.71 lbs) 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs) Dimensions 355.1 x 241.3 x 15.9 mm

13.98 x 9.5 x 0.63 inches 355.1 x 242.3 x 16.8 mm

13.98 x 9.54 x 0.66 inches Area 857 cm2 (132.8 inches2) 860 cm2 (133.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~86.6% ~86.3% Side bezels 5.3 mm 5.3 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 2 2

Display 3200 x 2000 2560 x 1600 Size 16 inches 16 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz PPI 236 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 3200 x 2000 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No - Touchscreen No No Coating - Matte Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 - DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time 1 ms - Max. brightness Gram Style 16" (2023) +14% 400 nits Gram 16 (2023) 350 nits

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 80 Wh 90 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter - 285 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz - FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 6 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 768 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 40 GPU performance Gram Style 16" (2023) 1.69 TFLOPS Gram 16 (2023) +280% 6.42 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 6000 MHz 6000 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x3W 2x3W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Windows Precision Yes Yes

