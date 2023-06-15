LG Gram Ultraslim 15.6" (2023) vs Dell Precision 3570
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the LG Gram Ultraslim 15.6" (2023)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 590 grams less (around 1.3 lbs)
- Around 74% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Features a much bigger (~46%) battery – 60 against 41 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 82% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 220 nits
- 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Precision 3570
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 56-77% higher FPS
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|0.99 kg (2.18 lbs)
|1.58 kg (3.48 lbs)
|Dimensions
|356 x 227.45 x 10.99-12.55 mm
14.02 x 8.95 x 0.43-0.49 inches
|358 x 232 x 19.3-21 mm
14.09 x 9.13 x 0.76-0.83 inches
|Area
|810 cm2 (125.5 inches2)
|831 cm2 (128.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.9%
|~80.8%
|Side bezels
|5.3 mm
|6.3 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|OLED
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|100 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|-
|Matte
|Contrast
|1000000:1
|500:1
|Response time
|1 ms
|25 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.25 V
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 / 90 / 130 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2 GHz
|1.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|12 (4P + 8E)
|10 (2P + 8E)
|Threads
|16
|12
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1734
1587
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10460
6325
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1805
1630
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
11477
6595
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|25 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1065 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1665 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.69 TFLOPS
|3.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|6 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|768
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|48
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|24
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|6000 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3204
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|No
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|11.5 x 6.7 cm
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1