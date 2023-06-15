You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 1920 x 1200 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 Battery 60 Wh - 56 Wh 86 Wh CPU Intel Core i7 1360P - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900HK GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the LG Gram Ultraslim 15.6" (2023) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 850 grams less (around 1.87 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 850 grams less (around 1.87 lbs) Features a a little bigger (~7%) battery – 60 against 56 watt-hours

Features a a little bigger (~7%) battery – 60 against 56 watt-hours Better webcam recording quality Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) Can run popular games at about 108-147% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 108-147% higher FPS Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 0.99 kg (2.18 lbs) 1.84 kg (4.06 lbs) Dimensions 356 x 227.45 x 10.99-12.55 mm

14.02 x 8.95 x 0.43-0.49 inches 344.4 x 230.1 x 18.54 mm

13.56 x 9.06 x 0.73 inches Area 810 cm2 (125.5 inches2) 792 cm2 (122.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.9% ~89% Side bezels 5.3 mm 4.2 mm Colors Black Black, Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 44.6 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1200 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 145 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels Touchscreen No No Coating - Matte Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1650:1 sRGB color space - 100% Response time 1 ms 35 ms Max. brightness Gram Ultraslim 15.6" (2023) 400 nits XPS 15 9520 (2022) +25% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 60 Wh 56 Wh 86 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 65 W 90 / 130 W Weigh of AC adapter - 429 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB TGP 15 W 40 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 938 MHz GPU boost clock - 1223 MHz FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 6 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 768 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 40 GPU performance Gram Ultraslim 15.6" (2023) 1.69 TFLOPS XPS 15 9520 (2022) +196% 5.01 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 6000 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281 Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W 4x2W Dolby Atmos Yes - Loudness - 83.1 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No No USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.3 mm Touchpad Size - 15.0 x 9.0 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.