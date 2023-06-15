Home > Laptop comparison > Gram Ultraslim 15.6" (2023) or ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 – what's better?

LG Gram Ultraslim 15.6" (2023) vs Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10

57 out of 100
LG Gram Ultraslim 15.6
VS
56 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10
LG Gram Ultraslim 15.6" (2023)
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU Intel Core i7 1360P
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of LG Gram Ultraslim 15.6" (2023) and Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the LG Gram Ultraslim 15.6" (2023)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 130 grams less (around 0.29 lbs)
  • Around 90% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 11-15% higher FPS
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (108.8 vs 125.5 square inches)
  • 15% sharper screen – 162 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Gram Ultraslim 15.6" (2023)
vs
ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10

Case

Weight 0.99 kg (2.18 lbs) 1.12 kg (2.47 lbs)
Dimensions 356 x 227.45 x 10.99-12.55 mm
14.02 x 8.95 x 0.43-0.49 inches		 315.6 x 222.5 x 15.36 mm
12.43 x 8.76 x 0.6 inches
Area 810 cm2 (125.5 inches2) 702 cm2 (108.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.9% ~80.9%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 7.1 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 35.4 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating - Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 2067:1
sRGB color space - 98.6%
Adobe RGB profile - 76.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 74.6%
Response time 1 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:08 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 297 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 10 (2P + 8E)
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 18 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory speed 6 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 768 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 20
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 6000 MHz 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3306
Speakers 2.0 4.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 75 dB
Microphones 2 4

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size - 11.0 x 5.6 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. LG Gram Ultraslim 15.6" (2023) or Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
2. LG Gram Ultraslim 15.6" (2023) or Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
3. LG Gram Ultraslim 15.6" (2023) or Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023)
4. LG Gram Ultraslim 15.6" (2023) or Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14")
5. LG Gram Ultraslim 15.6" (2023) or LG Gram 17 (2023)
6. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 or Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
7. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 or Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel)
8. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 or Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 2
9. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 or Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 3
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 and LG Gram Ultraslim 15.6" (2023) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский