Microsoft Surface Book 3 13.5 vs Apple MacBook Air (intel, 2020)
Microsoft Surface Book 3 13.5
From $1599
Apple MacBook Air (intel, 2020)
From $999
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Book 3 13.5
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Features a much bigger (~38%) battery – 69 against 50 watt-hours
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Display has support for touch input
- 18% sharper screen – 267 versus 227 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (intel, 2020)
- Easier to carry: weighs 350 grams less (around 0.77 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (100.1 vs 112.2 square inches)
Case
|Weight
|1.64 kg (3.62 lbs)
|1.29 kg (2.84 lbs)
|Width
|312 mm (12.28 inches)
|304.1 mm (11.97 inches)
|Height
|232 mm (9.13 inches)
|212.4 mm (8.36 inches)
|Thickness
|15-23 mm (0.59-0.91 inches)
|16.1 mm (0.63 inches)
|Area
|724 cm2 (112.1 inches2)
|646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~75%
|~79.4%
|Side bezels
|13.3 mm
|8.8 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Silver, Gold, Gray
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|140°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|-
|8100 RPM
|Noise level
|33.6 dB
|45.8 dB
Display
|Size
|13.5 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|267 ppi
|227 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:10
|Resolution
|3000 x 2000 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1600:1
|1300:1
|sRGB color space
|95%
|98.3%
|Adobe RGB profile
|61%
|64.2%
|Response time
|35 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|-
|2:50 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 / 102 W
|30 W
|Cable length
|-
|2 meters
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.1 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|4 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G4
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1057
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Surface Book 3 13.5 +65%
3364
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Surface Book 3 13.5 +21%
410
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Surface Book 3 13.5 +106%
1205
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|1380 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1560 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|0 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|System Shared
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR4X
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|3.73 Gbps
|Shading units
|1024
|384
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3733 MHz
|3733 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Intel Ice Lake-U/Y PCH-LP cAVS
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|61.8 dB
|75.8 dB
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.1
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|No
|HDMI
|No
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.55 mm
|1 mm
|Size
|-
|12.1 x 8.1 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
