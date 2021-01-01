Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Book 3 13.5 or MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Book 3 13.5 vs Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)

61 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Book 3 13.5
VS
64 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
Microsoft Surface Book 3 13.5
From $1599
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
From $1299
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU Apple M1
GPU Apple M1 GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Book 3 13.5 and Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Book 3 13.5
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 13-17% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 69 against 58.2 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 18% sharper screen – 267 versus 227 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 240 grams less (around 0.53 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 65% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (100.1 vs 112.2 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Book 3 13.5
vs
MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)

Case

Weight 1.64 kg (3.62 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Width 312 mm (12.28 inches) 304.1 mm (11.97 inches)
Height 232 mm (9.13 inches) 212.4 mm (8.36 inches)
Thickness 15-23 mm (0.59-0.91 inches) 15.6 mm (0.61 inches)
Area 724 cm2 (112.1 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75% ~79.4%
Side bezels 13.3 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Silver Silver, Gray
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 7000 RPM
Noise level 33.6 dB 41.9 dB

Display

Size 13.5 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 267 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 3000 x 2000 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1600:1 1759:1
sRGB color space 95% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 61% 88.3%
Response time 35 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 / 102 W 61 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter - 275 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.1 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.7 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 6 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics G4 Apple M1 GPU
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 10 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1278 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memoty type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 1024 1024
DirectX support 12 -
GPU performance
Surface Book 3 13.5 +23%
3.195 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
2.6 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable No No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Intel Ice Lake-U/Y PCH-LP cAVS -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 61.8 dB 77.5 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.55 mm 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 11.1 x 6.6 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes No

