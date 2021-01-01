Surface Book 3 13.5 or MacBook Pro 14 (2021) – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 1035G1 Intel Core i7 1065G7 - Apple M1 Pro Apple M1 Max GPU - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile GeForce GTX 1660 TI Max-Q Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Book 3 13.5 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Display has support for touch input Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Can run popular games at about 35-47% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 150% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 400 nits

Better webcam recording quality

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.64 kg (3.62 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) Dimensions 312 x 232 x 15-23 mm

12.28 x 9.13 x 0.59-0.91 inches 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm

12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches Area 724 cm2 (112.1 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~75% ~84.6% Side bezels 13.3 mm 3.4 mm Colors Silver Silver, Gray Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 33.6 dB -

Display 3000 x 2000 3024 x 1964 Size 13.5 inches 14.2 inches Type IPS LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 267 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10 Resolution 3000 x 2000 pixels 3024 x 1964 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1600:1 - sRGB color space 95% - Adobe RGB profile 61% - Response time 35 ms - Max. brightness Surface Book 3 13.5 400 nits MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +150% 1000 nits

Battery Capacity 69 Wh 70 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 65 / 102 W 67 / 96 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile GeForce GTX 1660 TI Max-Q Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) TGP - 30 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 1380 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1278 MHz FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units 1024 2048 DirectX support 12 - GPU performance Surface Book 3 13.5 3.195 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +63% 5.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 4x4 GB Clock 3733 MHz 6400 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Upgradable No No Total slots 2 -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable No No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Intel Ice Lake-U/Y PCH-LP cAVS - Speakers 2.0 4.2 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 61.8 dB - Microphones 2 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.55 mm - Touchpad Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.