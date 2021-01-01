Microsoft Surface Book 3 13.5" vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
Microsoft Surface Book 3 13.5"
From $1599
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
From $2399
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Book 3 13.5"
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Display has support for touch input
- Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (112.2 vs 136.4 square inches)
- 18% sharper screen – 267 versus 226 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1
- Around 94% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Features a much bigger (~45%) battery – 100 against 69 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.64 kg (3.62 lbs)
|2.04 kg (4.5 lbs)
|Width
|312 mm (12.28 inches)
|357.9 mm (14.09 inches)
|Height
|232 mm (9.13 inches)
|245.9 mm (9.68 inches)
|Thickness
|15-23 mm (0.59-0.91 inches)
|16 mm (0.63 inches)
|Area
|724 cm2 (112.1 inches2)
|880 cm2 (136.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~75%
|~84.3%
|Side bezels
|13.3 mm
|6.6 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|135°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|-
|5616 RPM
|Noise level
|33.6 dB
|46.1 dB
Display
|Size
|13.5 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|267 ppi
|226 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:10
|Resolution
|3000 x 2000 pixels
|3072 x 1920 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1600:1
|1331:1
|sRGB color space
|95%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|61%
|88.8%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|99.4%
|Response time
|35 ms
|43 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|1:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|65 / 102 W
|96 W
|Cable length
|-
|2 meters
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|359 gramm
Sound
|Audio chip
|Intel Ice Lake-U/Y PCH-LP cAVS
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|4.2
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|61.8 dB
|82.3 dB
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|4x USB 3.1
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|No
|HDMI
|No
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.55 mm
|1 mm
|Size
|-
|15.5 x 9.9 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.0 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.6 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1040
1117
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2858
5279
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
451
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1371
2663
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|1380 MHz
|1000 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1560 MHz
|1250 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|3.2 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory clock
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|Shading units
|1024
|1280
|DirectX support
|12
|12
|Max. resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3733 MHz
|2666 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
