Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Book 3 13.5 or MacBook Pro 16 (2021) – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Book 3 13.5 vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)

58 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Book 3 13.5
VS
84 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
Microsoft Surface Book 3 13.5
From $1599
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
From $2499
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
GPU Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Book 3 13.5 and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Book 3 13.5
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 460 grams less (around 1.01 lbs)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (112.2 vs 136.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 35-47% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~45%) battery – 100 against 69 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 150% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 400 nits
  • Better webcam recording quality

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Book 3 13.5
vs
MacBook Pro 16 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.64 kg (3.62 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
Dimensions 312 x 232 x 15-23 mm
12.28 x 9.13 x 0.59-0.91 inches		 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm
14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches
Area 724 cm2 (112.1 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75% ~86.2%
Side bezels 13.3 mm 3.4 mm
Colors Silver Silver, Gray
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 33.6 dB -

Display

Size 13.5 inches 16.2 inches
Type IPS LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 267 ppi 254 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 3000 x 2000 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1600:1 -
sRGB color space 95% -
Adobe RGB profile 61% -
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness
Surface Book 3 13.5
400 nits
MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +150%
1000 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 / 102 W 140 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.1 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.7 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 4 10
Threads 8 10
L3 Cache 6 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics G4 Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 30 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1278 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units 1024 2048
DirectX support 12 -
GPU performance
Surface Book 3 13.5
3.195 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +63%
5.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 4x4 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 6400 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable No No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Intel Ice Lake-U/Y PCH-LP cAVS -
Speakers 2.0 4.2
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 61.8 dB -
Microphones 2 -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.55 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Surface Book 3 13.5 and XPS 13 9305
2. Surface Book 3 13.5 and MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
3. Surface Book 3 13.5 and XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
4. Surface Book 3 13.5 and VivoBook S13 S333
5. Surface Book 3 13.5 and Surface Laptop 4 15
6. MacBook Pro 16 (2021) and MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
7. MacBook Pro 16 (2021) and MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
8. MacBook Pro 16 (2021) and XPS 15 9510 (2021)
9. MacBook Pro 16 (2021) and MacBook Pro 15 (2019)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) and Microsoft Surface Book 3 13.5 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский