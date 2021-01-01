Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Book 3 13.5" or Inspiron 13 7306 – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Book 3 13.5" vs Dell Inspiron 13 7306

Microsoft Surface Book 3 13.5
VS
Dell Inspiron 13 7306
Microsoft Surface Book 3 13.5"
From $1599
Dell Inspiron 13 7306
From $699
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM 8GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Book 3 13.5" and Dell Inspiron 13 7306 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Book 3 13.5"
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
  • Features a bigger (~23%) battery – 69 against 56 watt-hours
  • 89% sharper screen – 267 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 13 7306
  • Easier to carry: weighs 270 grams less (around 0.6 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 42% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 54% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (97.6 vs 112.2 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Book 3 13.5"
vs
Inspiron 13 7306

Case

Weight 1.64 kg (3.62 lbs) 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs)
Width 312 mm (12.28 inches) 305.2 mm (12.02 inches)
Height 232 mm (9.13 inches) 206.4 mm (8.13 inches)
Thickness 15-23 mm (0.59-0.91 inches) 15.9-16.7 mm (0.63-0.66 inches)
Area 724 cm2 (112.1 inches2) 630 cm2 (97.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75% ~106.5%
Side bezels 13.3 mm -20.1 mm
Colors Silver Silver
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 33.6 dB -

Display

Size 13.5 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 267 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9
Resolution 3000 x 2000 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1600:1 1000:1
sRGB color space 95% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 61% -
Response time 35 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
Surface Book 3 13.5" +33%
400 nits
Inspiron 13 7306
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 4:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 / 102 W 65 W

Sound

Audio chip Intel Ice Lake-U/Y PCH-LP cAVS Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 61.8 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 No
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.1
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.55 mm -
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 6.0 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.0 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.6 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 6 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics G1 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory clock 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz) 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
Shading units 1024 1024
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 2933 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 1

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

