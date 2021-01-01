Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Book 3 13.5 or Inspiron 15 5510 – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Book 3 13.5 vs Dell Inspiron 15 5510

Microsoft Surface Book 3 13.5
VS
Dell Inspiron 15 5510
Microsoft Surface Book 3 13.5
From $1599
Dell Inspiron 15 5510
From $1923
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3000 x 2000
Battery 69 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Book 3 13.5 and Dell Inspiron 15 5510 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Book 3 13.5
  • Can run popular games at about 408-556% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~35%) battery – 69 against 51 watt-hours
  • Around 7% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • 167% sharper screen – 267 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (112.2 vs 126.3 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5510
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Book 3 13.5
vs
Inspiron 15 5510

Case

Weight 1.64 kg (3.62 lbs) 1.63 kg (3.59 lbs)
Width 312 mm (12.28 inches) 356 mm (14.02 inches)
Height 232 mm (9.13 inches) 228.9 mm (9.01 inches)
Thickness 15-23 mm (0.59-0.91 inches) 17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
Area 724 cm2 (112.1 inches2) 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75% ~82.4%
Side bezels 13.3 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Silver Silver, Blue
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 -
Noise level 33.6 dB -

Display

Size 13.5 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 267 ppi 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9
Resolution 3000 x 2000 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1600:1 -
sRGB color space 95% -
Adobe RGB profile 61% -
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 / 102 W 0 W

Sound

Audio chip Intel Ice Lake-U/Y PCH-LP cAVS -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Loudness 61.8 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.55 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.0 GHz 1.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.6 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 6 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics G1 Intel UHD Graphics 620
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 0.38 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 0 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 System Shared
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory clock 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz) 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 1024 192
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution - 4096x2304 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Microsoft Surface Book 3 13.5 or Dell XPS 13 9305
2. Microsoft Surface Book 3 13.5 or Dell XPS 13 9310
3. Microsoft Surface Book 3 13.5 or ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UX325
4. Microsoft Surface Book 3 13.5 or Pro 7 Plus
5. Microsoft Surface Book 3 13.5 or Acer Spin 5 (SP513-55N)
6. Dell Inspiron 15 5510 or Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
7. Dell Inspiron 15 5510 or XPS 15 9500
8. Dell Inspiron 15 5510 or G5 15 5510
9. Dell Inspiron 15 5510 or Inspiron 15 5505
10. Dell Inspiron 15 5510 or ASUS VivoBook S15 S532

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Inspiron 15 5510 and Microsoft Surface Book 3 13.5 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский