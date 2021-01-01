Microsoft Surface Book 3 13.5 vs Dell Inspiron 15 5510
Microsoft Surface Book 3 13.5
From $1599
Dell Inspiron 15 5510
From $1923
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Book 3 13.5
- Can run popular games at about 408-556% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~35%) battery – 69 against 51 watt-hours
- Around 7% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- 167% sharper screen – 267 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Display has support for touch input
- Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (112.2 vs 126.3 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5510
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.64 kg (3.62 lbs)
|1.63 kg (3.59 lbs)
|Width
|312 mm (12.28 inches)
|356 mm (14.02 inches)
|Height
|232 mm (9.13 inches)
|228.9 mm (9.01 inches)
|Thickness
|15-23 mm (0.59-0.91 inches)
|17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
|Area
|724 cm2 (112.1 inches2)
|815 cm2 (126.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~75%
|~82.4%
|Side bezels
|13.3 mm
|5.3 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Silver, Blue
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|-
|Noise level
|33.6 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|13.5 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|267 ppi
|100 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:9
|Resolution
|3000 x 2000 pixels
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|1600:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|95%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|61%
|-
|Response time
|35 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 / 102 W
|0 W
Sound
|Audio chip
|Intel Ice Lake-U/Y PCH-LP cAVS
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
|Loudness
|61.8 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.55 mm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.0 GHz
|1.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.6 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Surface Book 3 13.5 +10%
1040
948
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Surface Book 3 13.5 +12%
2858
2557
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
428
412
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1371
1283
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|14 nm
|GPU base clock
|1380 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1560 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|0.38 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|0 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|System Shared
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|-
|Memory clock
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|Shading units
|1024
|192
|DirectX support
|12
|12
|Max. resolution
|-
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|3733 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
