Display 3000 x 2000
Battery 69 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Book 3 13.5" and Dell Precision 15 3560 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Book 3 13.5"
  • Can run popular games at about 70-95% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~64%) battery – 69 against 42 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 89% sharper screen – 267 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (112.2 vs 128.8 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Precision 15 3560
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 46% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Book 3 13.5"
vs
Precision 15 3560

Case

Weight 1.64 kg (3.62 lbs) 1.58 kg (3.48 lbs)
Width 312 mm (12.28 inches) 358 mm (14.09 inches)
Height 232 mm (9.13 inches) 232 mm (9.13 inches)
Thickness 15-23 mm (0.59-0.91 inches) 10.8-14.4 mm (0.43-0.57 inches)
Area 724 cm2 (112.1 inches2) 831 cm2 (128.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75% ~80.8%
Side bezels 13.3 mm 6.3 mm
Colors Silver Silver
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 33.6 dB -

Display

Size 13.5 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 267 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9
Resolution 3000 x 2000 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1600:1 700:1
sRGB color space 95% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 61% -
Response time 35 ms 25 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 / 102 W 65 / 90 / 130 W

Sound

Audio chip Intel Ice Lake-U/Y PCH-LP cAVS Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Loudness 61.8 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.55 mm -
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 6.7 cm
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.0 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.6 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 6 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics G1 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 0 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 System Shared
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory clock 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz) 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 1024 640
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

