Surface Book 3 13.5" or XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Book 3 13.5" vs Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)

Microsoft Surface Book 3 13.5
VS
Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
Microsoft Surface Book 3 13.5"
From $1599
Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
From $1049
Display 3000 x 2000
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Book 3 13.5" and Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Book 3 13.5"
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 154-210% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~35%) battery – 69 against 51 watt-hours
  • 58% sharper screen – 267 versus 169 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 320 grams less (around 0.71 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (95.3 vs 112.2 square inches)
  • Provides 13% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 400 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Book 3 13.5"
vs
XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)

Case

Weight 1.64 kg (3.62 lbs) 1.32 kg (2.91 lbs)
Width 312 mm (12.28 inches) 297 mm (11.69 inches)
Height 232 mm (9.13 inches) 207 mm (8.15 inches)
Thickness 15-23 mm (0.59-0.91 inches) 14.3 mm (0.56 inches)
Area 724 cm2 (112.1 inches2) 615 cm2 (95.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75% ~84.7%
Side bezels 13.3 mm 4.2 mm
Colors Silver Black
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 33.6 dB -

Display

Size 13.5 inches 13.4 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 267 ppi 169 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 3000 x 2000 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1600:1 1200:1
sRGB color space 95% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 61% -
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 7.6 V
Full charging time - 3:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 / 102 W 45 W

Sound

Audio chip Intel Ice Lake-U/Y PCH-LP cAVS Realtek ALC3281-CG
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 61.8 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.1
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.55 mm 1 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.0 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.6 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 6 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics G1 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 0 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 System Shared
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory clock 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz) 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 1024 384
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 4267 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

