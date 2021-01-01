Microsoft Surface Book 3 13.5 vs HP 250 G8
Microsoft Surface Book 3 13.5
From $1599
HP 250 G8
From $759
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
76
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
43
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
27
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
56
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
48
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
78
NanoReview Score
49
Key Differences
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Book 3 13.5
- Can run popular games at about 70-95% higher FPS
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
- Features a much bigger (~68%) battery – 69 against 41 watt-hours
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Display has support for touch input
- Backlit keyboard
- 89% sharper screen – 267 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
- Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (112.2 vs 134.2 square inches)
Advantages of the HP 250 G8
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 46% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB) and an SSD
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.64 kg (3.62 lbs)
|1.74 kg (3.84 lbs)
|Width
|312 mm (12.28 inches)
|358 mm (14.09 inches)
|Height
|232 mm (9.13 inches)
|242 mm (9.53 inches)
|Thickness
|15-23 mm (0.59-0.91 inches)
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|Area
|724 cm2 (112.1 inches2)
|866 cm2 (134.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~75%
|~77.5%
|Side bezels
|13.3 mm
|6.3 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Gray
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Noise level
|33.6 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|13.5 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|267 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:9
|Resolution
|3000 x 2000 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|1600:1
|300:1
|sRGB color space
|95%
|53%
|Adobe RGB profile
|61%
|-
|Response time
|35 ms
|12 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.55 V
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Right
|Charge power
|65 / 102 W
|45 W
|Cable length
|-
|1 meters
Sound
|Audio chip
|Intel Ice Lake-U/Y PCH-LP cAVS
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|61.8 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|No
|Key travel
|1.55 mm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.0 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.6 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1107
250 G8 +14%
1267
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2784
250 G8 +50%
4184
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
250 G8 +19%
510
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1371
250 G8 +46%
2000
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|1380 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1560 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|0 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|System Shared
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|-
|Memory clock
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|Shading units
|1024
|640
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3733 MHz
|2666 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
