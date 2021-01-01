Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Book 3 13.5 or ENVY 13 – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Book 3 13.5 vs HP ENVY 13

Microsoft Surface Book 3 13.5
VS
HP ENVY 13
Microsoft Surface Book 3 13.5
From $1599
HP ENVY 13
From $749
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3000 x 2000
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Book 3 13.5 and HP ENVY 13 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Book 3 13.5
  • Features a much bigger (~35%) battery – 69 against 51 watt-hours
  • Can run popular games at about 7-10% higher FPS
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 61% sharper screen – 267 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the HP ENVY 13
  • Easier to carry: weighs 330 grams less (around 0.73 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 46% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (92.4 vs 112.2 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Book 3 13.5
vs
ENVY 13

Case

Weight 1.64 kg (3.62 lbs) 1.31 kg (2.89 lbs)
Width 312 mm (12.28 inches) 306.5 mm (12.07 inches)
Height 232 mm (9.13 inches) 194.5 mm (7.66 inches)
Thickness 15-23 mm (0.59-0.91 inches) 17 mm (0.67 inches)
Area 724 cm2 (112.1 inches2) 596 cm2 (92.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75% ~81.8%
Side bezels 13.3 mm 6.1 mm
Colors Silver Silver, Gold
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 33.6 dB -

Display

Size 13.5 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 267 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9
Resolution 3000 x 2000 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1600:1 -
sRGB color space 95% -
Adobe RGB profile 61% -
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 65 / 102 W 65 W

Sound

Audio chip Intel Ice Lake-U/Y PCH-LP cAVS -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 61.8 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.55 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.0 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.6 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 6 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics G1 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Surface Book 3 13.5
1040
ENVY 13 +26%
1310
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Surface Book 3 13.5
2858
ENVY 13 +52%
4346
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Surface Book 3 13.5
1371
ENVY 13 +46%
2000

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 2 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit
Memory clock 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz) 1250 MHz (Effective - 8000-10000 MHz)
Shading units 1024 896
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB -
Clock 3733 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable No -
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Microsoft Surface Book 3 13.5 and Dell XPS 13 9305
2. Microsoft Surface Book 3 13.5 and Dell XPS 13 9310
3. Microsoft Surface Book 3 13.5 and ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UX325
4. Microsoft Surface Book 3 13.5 and Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus
5. Microsoft Surface Book 3 13.5 and Acer Spin 5 (SP513-55N)
6. HP ENVY 13 and Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5
7. HP ENVY 13 and Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
8. HP ENVY 13 and ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of HP ENVY 13 and Microsoft Surface Book 3 13.5 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский