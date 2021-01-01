Microsoft Surface Book 3 13.5 vs HP ENVY 13
Microsoft Surface Book 3 13.5
From $1599
HP ENVY 13
From $749
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
76
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
55
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
42
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
63
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
67
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
91
NanoReview Score
58
Key Differences
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Book 3 13.5
- Features a much bigger (~35%) battery – 69 against 51 watt-hours
- Can run popular games at about 7-10% higher FPS
- Display has support for touch input
- 61% sharper screen – 267 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the HP ENVY 13
- Easier to carry: weighs 330 grams less (around 0.73 lbs)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 46% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (92.4 vs 112.2 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.64 kg (3.62 lbs)
|1.31 kg (2.89 lbs)
|Width
|312 mm (12.28 inches)
|306.5 mm (12.07 inches)
|Height
|232 mm (9.13 inches)
|194.5 mm (7.66 inches)
|Thickness
|15-23 mm (0.59-0.91 inches)
|17 mm (0.67 inches)
|Area
|724 cm2 (112.1 inches2)
|596 cm2 (92.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~75%
|~81.8%
|Side bezels
|13.3 mm
|6.1 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Silver, Gold
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Noise level
|33.6 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|13.5 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|267 ppi
|166 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:9
|Resolution
|3000 x 2000 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|1600:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|95%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|61%
|-
|Response time
|35 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Right
|Charge power
|65 / 102 W
|65 W
Sound
|Audio chip
|Intel Ice Lake-U/Y PCH-LP cAVS
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|61.8 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|-
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|No
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.55 mm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.0 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.6 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1040
ENVY 13 +26%
1310
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2858
ENVY 13 +52%
4346
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
ENVY 13 +19%
510
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1371
ENVY 13 +46%
2000
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1380 MHz
|720-1395 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1560 MHz
|930-1575 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|2 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|64 bit
|Memory clock
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|1250 MHz (Effective - 8000-10000 MHz)
|Shading units
|1024
|896
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|-
|Clock
|3733 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|-
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
