Microsoft Surface Book 3 13.5 vs HP Pavilion Aero 13

60 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Book 3 13.5
VS
57 out of 100
HP Pavilion Aero 13
Microsoft Surface Book 3 13.5
From $1599
HP Pavilion Aero 13
From $750

Display 3000 x 2000
CPU
GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Book 3 13.5 and HP Pavilion Aero 13 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Book 3 13.5
  • Can run popular games at about 103-141% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~60%) battery – 69 against 43 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 57% sharper screen – 267 versus 170 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the HP Pavilion Aero 13
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 690 grams less (around 1.52 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 74% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (96.6 vs 112.2 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Book 3 13.5
vs
Pavilion Aero 13

Case

Weight 1.64 kg (3.62 lbs) 0.95 kg (2.09 lbs)
Dimensions 312 x 232 x 15-23 mm
12.28 x 9.13 x 0.59-0.91 inches		 298 x 209 x 17 mm
11.73 x 8.23 x 0.67 inches
Area 724 cm2 (112.1 inches2) 623 cm2 (96.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75% ~82.3%
Side bezels 13.3 mm 5.8 mm
Colors Silver White, Silver, Gold, Pink
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 33.6 dB 35 dB

Display

Size 13.5 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 267 ppi 170 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 3000 x 2000 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1600:1 1316:1
sRGB color space 95% 99.8%
Adobe RGB profile 61% 74.8%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 73.4%
Response time 35 ms 37 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:55 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 / 102 W 45 / 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 312 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.1 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.7 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 6 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics G4 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 10-45 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1600 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 1024 448
DirectX support 12 12.1
GPU performance
Surface Book 3 13.5 +188%
3.195 TFLOPS
Pavilion Aero 13
1.108 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Intel Ice Lake-U/Y PCH-LP cAVS -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 61.8 dB 76.5 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.55 mm -
Touchpad
Size - 11.0 x 6.5 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

