Microsoft Surface Book 3 13.5 vs HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021)

Microsoft Surface Book 3 13.5
VS
HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
Microsoft Surface Book 3 13.5
From $1599
HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
From $699
CPU Intel Core i5 1135G7
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB (SSD)

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Book 3 13.5 and HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Book 3 13.5
  • Can run popular games at about 70-95% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~60%) battery – 69 against 43 watt-hours
  • 70% sharper screen – 267 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 46% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Book 3 13.5
vs
Pavilion x360 14 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.64 kg (3.62 lbs) 1.61 kg (3.55 lbs)
Width 312 mm (12.28 inches) 324 mm (12.76 inches)
Height 232 mm (9.13 inches) 221 mm (8.7 inches)
Thickness 15-23 mm (0.59-0.91 inches) 18.7 mm (0.74 inches)
Area 724 cm2 (112.1 inches2) 716 cm2 (111 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75% ~75.4%
Side bezels 13.3 mm 7.1 mm
Colors Silver Silver
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 33.6 dB -

Display

Size 13.5 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 267 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9
Resolution 3000 x 2000 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1600:1 -
sRGB color space 95% -
Adobe RGB profile 61% -
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 65 / 102 W 45 W
Cable length - 1 meters

Sound

Audio chip Intel Ice Lake-U/Y PCH-LP cAVS -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 61.8 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes -
Key travel 1.55 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.0 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.6 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 6 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics G1 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 0 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 System Shared
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory clock 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz) 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 1024 640
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable No -
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

