Microsoft Surface Book 3 13.5 vs Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14" (Intel)

60 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Book 3 13.5
VS
50 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (Intel)
Microsoft Surface Book 3 13.5
From $1599
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (Intel)
From $699
CPU
GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Book 3 13.5 and Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Book 3 13.5
  • Can run popular games at about 154-210% higher FPS
  • Around 31% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Features a much bigger (~31%) battery – 69 against 52.5 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 70% sharper screen – 267 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (Intel)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Book 3 13.5
vs
IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (Intel)

Case

Weight 1.64 kg (3.62 lbs) 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs)
Width 312 mm (12.28 inches) 328 mm (12.91 inches)
Height 232 mm (9.13 inches) 229 mm (9.02 inches)
Thickness 15-23 mm (0.59-0.91 inches) 17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
Area 724 cm2 (112.1 inches2) 751 cm2 (116.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75% ~71.9%
Side bezels 13.3 mm 9.1 mm
Colors Silver Blue
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 33.6 dB -

Display

Size 13.5 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 267 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9
Resolution 3000 x 2000 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1600:1 -
sRGB color space 95% -
Adobe RGB profile 61% -
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 / 102 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.1 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.7 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 6 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics G4 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memoty type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 1024 384
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Surface Book 3 13.5 +280%
3.195 TFLOPS
IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (Intel)
0.84 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Intel Ice Lake-U/Y PCH-LP cAVS -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 61.8 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.55 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

