Key Differences
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Book 3 13.5
- Features a bigger (~23%) battery – 69 against 56 watt-hours
- Can run popular games at about 7-10% higher FPS
- Display has support for touch input
- Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
- 18% sharper screen – 267 versus 227 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad S540 13" (2021, Intel)
- Easier to carry: weighs 360 grams less (around 0.79 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Around 17% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (95.9 vs 112.2 square inches)
Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.64 kg (3.62 lbs)
|1.28 kg (2.82 lbs)
|Width
|312 mm (12.28 inches)
|296.9 mm (11.69 inches)
|Height
|232 mm (9.13 inches)
|208.5 mm (8.21 inches)
|Thickness
|15-23 mm (0.59-0.91 inches)
|15.9 mm (0.63 inches)
|Area
|724 cm2 (112.1 inches2)
|619 cm2 (96 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~75%
|~82.8%
|Side bezels
|13.3 mm
|5.2 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|180°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Noise level
|33.6 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|13.5 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|267 ppi
|227 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:10
|Resolution
|3000 x 2000 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1600:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|95%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|61%
|-
|Response time
|35 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 / 102 W
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.1 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.7 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G4
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1134
1298
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3777
4221
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1092
1344
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4332
5048
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1380 MHz
|720-1395 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1560 MHz
|930-1575 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|~8-10 Gbps
|Shading units
|1024
|896
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3733 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Intel Ice Lake-U/Y PCH-LP cAVS
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|61.8 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|-
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|No
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.55 mm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
