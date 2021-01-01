Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Book 3 13.5 or IdeaPad S540 13" (2021, Intel) – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Book 3 13.5 vs Lenovo IdeaPad S540 13" (2021, Intel)

60 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Book 3 13.5
VS
60 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad S540 13
Microsoft Surface Book 3 13.5
From $1599
Lenovo IdeaPad S540 13" (2021, Intel)
From $680
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
GPU GeForce MX450 2GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Book 3 13.5 and Lenovo IdeaPad S540 13" (2021, Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Book 3 13.5
  • Features a bigger (~23%) battery – 69 against 56 watt-hours
  • Can run popular games at about 7-10% higher FPS
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
  • 18% sharper screen – 267 versus 227 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad S540 13" (2021, Intel)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 360 grams less (around 0.79 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 17% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (95.9 vs 112.2 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Book 3 13.5
vs
IdeaPad S540 13" (2021, Intel)

Case

Weight 1.64 kg (3.62 lbs) 1.28 kg (2.82 lbs)
Width 312 mm (12.28 inches) 296.9 mm (11.69 inches)
Height 232 mm (9.13 inches) 208.5 mm (8.21 inches)
Thickness 15-23 mm (0.59-0.91 inches) 15.9 mm (0.63 inches)
Area 724 cm2 (112.1 inches2) 619 cm2 (96 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75% ~82.8%
Side bezels 13.3 mm 5.2 mm
Colors Silver Silver, Gray
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 33.6 dB -

Display

Size 13.5 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 267 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 3000 x 2000 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1600:1 -
sRGB color space 95% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 61% -
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 / 102 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.1 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.7 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 6 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics G4 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units 1024 896
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Surface Book 3 13.5 +13%
3.195 TFLOPS
IdeaPad S540 13" (2021, Intel)
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Intel Ice Lake-U/Y PCH-LP cAVS -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 61.8 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.55 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

