Key Differences
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Book 3 13.5
- Can run popular games at about 154-210% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~68%) battery – 69 against 41 watt-hours
- Around 28% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Display has support for touch input
- 57% sharper screen – 267 versus 170 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (Intel)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 450 grams less (around 0.99 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
- Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (102.9 vs 112.2 square inches)
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.64 kg (3.62 lbs)
|1.19 kg (2.62 lbs)
|Width
|312 mm (12.28 inches)
|305.8 mm (12.04 inches)
|Height
|232 mm (9.13 inches)
|217 mm (8.54 inches)
|Thickness
|15-23 mm (0.59-0.91 inches)
|18 mm (0.71 inches)
|Area
|724 cm2 (112.1 inches2)
|664 cm2 (102.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~75%
|~77.3%
|Side bezels
|13.3 mm
|9.7 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Black, Gray
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Noise level
|33.6 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|13.5 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|267 ppi
|170 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:10
|Resolution
|3000 x 2000 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|1600:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|95%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|61%
|-
|Response time
|35 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 / 102 W
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.1 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.7 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G4
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1057
1279
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Surface Book 3 13.5 +42%
3364
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
499
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Surface Book 3 13.5 +28%
1205
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|1380 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1560 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|System Shared
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR4X
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units
|1024
|384
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3733 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Intel Ice Lake-U/Y PCH-LP cAVS
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|61.8 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.55 mm
|1.5 mm
|Size
|-
|11.5 x 6.5 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
