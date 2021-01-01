Microsoft Surface Book 3 15 vs Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54-760S)
Microsoft Surface Book 3 15
Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54-760S)
Key Differences
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Book 3 15
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Display has support for touch input
- 84% sharper screen – 260 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (133.4 vs 143.5 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54-760S)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 114-155% higher FPS
- Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
|2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
|Width
|343 mm (13.5 inches)
|363 mm (14.29 inches)
|Height
|251 mm (9.88 inches)
|255 mm (10.04 inches)
|Thickness
|15-23 mm (0.59-0.91 inches)
|22.9 mm (0.9 inches)
|Area
|861 cm2 (133.4 inches2)
|926 cm2 (143.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~77.8%
|~72.5%
|Side bezels
|13 mm
|8.8 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Black
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|34 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|260 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:9
|Resolution
|3240 x 2160 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|1600:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|93%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|58%
|-
|Response time
|35 ms
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Bottom
|Charge power
|127 W
|230 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|452 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.3 GHz
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.9 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1289
1503
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4260
6752
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1153
1737
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4475
9315
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|105 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1140 MHz
|1305 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1335 MHz
|1642 MHz
|FLOPS
|4.101 TFLOPS
|12.6 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units
|1536
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
|12
GPU performance
4.101 TFLOPS
12.6 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3733 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Intel Ice Lake-U/Y PCH-LP cAVS
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|65.7 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.55 mm
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
