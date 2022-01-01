Microsoft Surface Book 3 15 vs Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Book 3 15
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 32-44% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~64%) battery – 82 against 49.9 watt-hours
- Display has support for touch input
- 15% sharper screen – 260 versus 227 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 610 grams less (around 1.35 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Around 66% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Much smaller footprint: 25% more compact case (100.1 vs 133.4 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
|1.29 kg (2.84 lbs)
|Dimensions
|343 x 251 x 15-23 mm
13.5 x 9.88 x 0.59-0.91 inches
|304.1 x 212.4 x 16.1 mm
11.97 x 8.36 x 0.63 inches
|Area
|861 cm2 (133.4 inches2)
|646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~77.8%
|~79.4%
|Side bezels
|13 mm
|8.8 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Silver, Gold, Gray
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Passive
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|-
|Noise level
|34 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|260 ppi
|227 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:10
|Resolution
|3240 x 2160 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1600:1
|1069:1
|sRGB color space
|93%
|99.8%
|Adobe RGB profile
|58%
|-
|Response time
|35 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|-
|2:23 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|127 W
|30 W
|Cable length
|-
|2 meters
|Weigh of AC adapter
|452 gramm
|172 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.3 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.9 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Apple M1 GPU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1226
1742
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4102
Macbook Air (M1, 2020) +134%
9592
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1183
1500
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4664
7740
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|5 nm
|GPU base clock
|1140 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1335 MHz
|1278 MHz
|FLOPS
|4.101 TFLOPS
|2.6 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR4X
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|1536
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|96
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3733 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Custom
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Intel Ice Lake-U/Y PCH-LP cAVS
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|65.7 dB
|79.6 dB
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.1
|No
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.1
|2x USB 3.1
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 3
|HDMI
|No
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.55 mm
|1 mm
|Size
|-
|12.1 x 8.1 cm
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1