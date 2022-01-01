You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Book 3 15 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 32-44% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~64%) battery – 82 against 49.9 watt-hours

Display has support for touch input

15% sharper screen – 260 versus 227 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 610 grams less (around 1.35 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Around 66% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Much smaller footprint: 25% more compact case (100.1 vs 133.4 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs) Dimensions 343 x 251 x 15-23 mm

13.5 x 9.88 x 0.59-0.91 inches 304.1 x 212.4 x 16.1 mm

11.97 x 8.36 x 0.63 inches Area 861 cm2 (133.4 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.8% ~79.4% Side bezels 13 mm 8.8 mm Colors Silver Silver, Gold, Gray Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans 2 - Noise level 34 dB -

Display 3240 x 2160 2560 x 1600 Size 15 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 260 ppi 227 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10 Resolution 3240 x 2160 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1600:1 1069:1 sRGB color space 93% 99.8% Adobe RGB profile 58% - Response time 35 ms 35 ms Max. brightness Surface Book 3 15 400 nits Macbook Air (M1, 2020) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 82 Wh 49.9 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time - 2:23 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 127 W 30 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter 452 gramm 172 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1660 TI Max-Q Apple M1 GPU (8-core) TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 1140 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1335 MHz 1278 MHz FLOPS 4.101 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1536 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32 GPU performance Surface Book 3 15 +58% 4.101 TFLOPS Macbook Air (M1, 2020) 2.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3733 MHz 4266 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No Total slots 2 2

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable No No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Intel Ice Lake-U/Y PCH-LP cAVS - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 65.7 dB 79.6 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.1 No USB Type-C 1x USB 3.1 2x USB 3.1 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.55 mm 1 mm Touchpad Size - 12.1 x 8.1 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes No

