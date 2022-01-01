Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Book 3 15 or Macbook Air (M1, 2020) – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Book 3 15 vs Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)

57 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Book 3 15
VS
62 out of 100
Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
Microsoft Surface Book 3 15
Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Book 3 15 and Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Book 3 15
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 32-44% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~64%) battery – 82 against 49.9 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 15% sharper screen – 260 versus 227 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 610 grams less (around 1.35 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 66% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 25% more compact case (100.1 vs 133.4 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Book 3 15
vs
Macbook Air (M1, 2020)

Case

Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs)
Dimensions 343 x 251 x 15-23 mm
13.5 x 9.88 x 0.59-0.91 inches		 304.1 x 212.4 x 16.1 mm
11.97 x 8.36 x 0.63 inches
Area 861 cm2 (133.4 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.8% ~79.4%
Side bezels 13 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Silver Silver, Gold, Gray
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Passive
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 2 -
Noise level 34 dB -

Display

Size 15 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 260 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 3240 x 2160 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1600:1 1069:1
sRGB color space 93% 99.8%
Adobe RGB profile 58% -
Response time 35 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:23 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 127 W 30 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 452 gramm 172 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.9 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 Apple M1 GPU
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 1140 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1335 MHz 1278 MHz
FLOPS 4.101 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1536 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32
GPU performance
Surface Book 3 15 +58%
4.101 TFLOPS
Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
2.6 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable No No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Intel Ice Lake-U/Y PCH-LP cAVS -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 65.7 dB 79.6 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.1 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.1 2x USB 3.1
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.55 mm 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 12.1 x 8.1 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

