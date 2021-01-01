Microsoft Surface Book 3 15 vs Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
Microsoft Surface Book 3 15
From $2299
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
From $1999
Key Differences
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Book 3 15
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Features a bigger (~17%) battery – 82 against 70 watt-hours
- Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
- Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Can run popular games at about 15-20% higher FPS
- Provides 150% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 400 nits
- Better webcam recording quality
- Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (107.1 vs 133.4 square inches)
Case
|Weight
|1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
|1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
|Dimensions
|343 x 251 x 15-23 mm
13.5 x 9.88 x 0.59-0.91 inches
|312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm
12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches
|Area
|861 cm2 (133.4 inches2)
|691 cm2 (107.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~77.8%
|~84.6%
|Side bezels
|13 mm
|3.4 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|34 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15 inches
|14.2 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Mini LED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|260 ppi
|254 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:10
|Resolution
|3240 x 2160 pixels
|3024 x 1964 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1600:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|93%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|58%
|-
|Response time
|35 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|127 W
|67 / 96 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|452 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.3 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.9 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|10
|Threads
|8
|10
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1268
1632
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4092
MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +181%
11485
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1183
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4664
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|30 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|5 nm
|GPU base clock
|1140 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1335 MHz
|1278 MHz
|FLOPS
|4.101 TFLOPS
|5.2 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR5
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|256 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|6.4 Gbps
|Shading units
|1536
|2048
|DirectX support
|12
|-
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|4x4 GB
|Clock
|3733 MHz
|6400 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Custom
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Intel Ice Lake-U/Y PCH-LP cAVS
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|4.2
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|65.7 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|-
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.1
|No
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.1
|3x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.55 mm
|-
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
