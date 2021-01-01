Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Book 3 15" or MacBook Pro 16 (2019) – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Book 3 15" vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Book 3 15"
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 15-21% higher FPS
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 15% sharper screen – 260 versus 226 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1
  • Around 73% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~22%) battery – 100 against 82 watt-hours
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Book 3 15"
vs
MacBook Pro 16 (2019)

Case

Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 2.04 kg (4.5 lbs)
Width 343 mm (13.5 inches) 357.9 mm (14.09 inches)
Height 251 mm (9.88 inches) 245.9 mm (9.68 inches)
Thickness 15-23 mm (0.59-0.91 inches) 16 mm (0.63 inches)
Area 861 cm2 (133.4 inches2) 880 cm2 (136.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.8% ~84.3%
Side bezels 13 mm 6.6 mm
Colors Silver Silver, Gray
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 135°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 5616 RPM
Noise level 34 dB 46.1 dB

Display

Size 15 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 260 ppi 226 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 3240 x 2160 pixels 3072 x 1920 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1600:1 1331:1
sRGB color space 93% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 58% 88.8%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.4%
Response time 35 ms 43 ms
Max. brightness
Surface Book 3 15"
400 nits
MacBook Pro 16 (2019) +25%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 127 W 96 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 452 gramm 359 gramm

Sound

Audio chip Intel Ice Lake-U/Y PCH-LP cAVS -
Speakers 2.0 4.2
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 65.7 dB 82.3 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.1
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.55 mm 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 15.5 x 9.9 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes No

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.9 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 1140 MHz 1000 MHz
GPU boost clock 1335 MHz 1250 MHz
FLOPS 4.101 TFLOPS 3.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory clock 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz) 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
Shading units 1536 1280
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 2666 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable No No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

