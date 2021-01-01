Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Book 3 15" or ROG Strix G15 G513 – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Book 3 15" vs ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513

Microsoft Surface Book 3 15
VS
ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513
Microsoft Surface Book 3 15"
From $2299
ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513
From $999
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3240 x 2160
Battery 82 Wh
CPU Intel Core i7 1065G7
GPU GeForce GTX 1660 TI Max-Q
RAM 16GB
Storage 1024GB (SSD)

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Book 3 15" and ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Book 3 15"
  • Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
  • Features a much bigger (~46%) battery – 82 against 56 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 15-21% higher FPS
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 84% sharper screen – 260 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 2.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Book 3 15"
vs
ROG Strix G15 G513

Case

Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
Width 343 mm (13.5 inches) 354 mm (13.94 inches)
Height 251 mm (9.88 inches) 259 mm (10.2 inches)
Thickness 15-23 mm (0.59-0.91 inches) 27.2 mm (1.07 inches)
Area 861 cm2 (133.4 inches2) 917 cm2 (142.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.8% ~73.2%
Side bezels 13 mm 4.3 mm
Colors Silver Black
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 34 dB -

Display

Size 15 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 260 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9
Resolution 3240 x 2160 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1600:1 -
sRGB color space 93% 62.5%
Adobe RGB profile 58% 47.3%
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 127 W 150 / 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 452 gramm -

Sound

Audio chip Intel Ice Lake-U/Y PCH-LP cAVS -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x1.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 65.7 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.55 mm -
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 2.9 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.9 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 Radeon Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1140 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1335 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 4.101 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory clock 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz) 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
Shading units 1536 1024
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

