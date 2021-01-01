Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Book 3 15 or TUF Gaming F15 (2021) – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Book 3 15 vs ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021)

Microsoft Surface Book 3 15
From $2299
ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021)
Display 3240 x 2160
Battery 82 Wh
CPU Intel Core i7 1065G7
GPU GeForce GTX 1660 TI Max-Q
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Book 3 15 and ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Book 3 15
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)
  • Features a much bigger (~71%) battery – 82 against 48 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 84% sharper screen – 260 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 2.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Book 3 15
vs
TUF Gaming F15 (2021)

Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Width 343 mm (13.5 inches) 359 mm (14.13 inches)
Height 251 mm (9.88 inches) 256 mm (10.08 inches)
Thickness 15-23 mm (0.59-0.91 inches) 22.8-24.3 mm (0.9-0.96 inches)
Area 861 cm2 (133.4 inches2) 919 cm2 (142.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.8% ~73%
Side bezels 13 mm 6.8 mm
Colors Silver Black
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 140°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 34 dB 49 dB

Size 15 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 260 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9
Resolution 3240 x 2160 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1600:1 789:1
sRGB color space 93% 62.5%
Adobe RGB profile 58% 47.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 41.9%
Response time 35 ms 25 ms
Max. brightness
Surface Book 3 15 +60%
400 nits
TUF Gaming F15 (2021)
250 nits

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 127 W 180 / 200 W
Weigh of AC adapter 452 gramm 546 gramm

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.9 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

GPU name
TGP - 75 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1140 MHz 712-1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 1335 MHz 1057-1740 MHz
FLOPS 4.101 TFLOPS 4.329 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 1536 2048
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Surface Book 3 15
4.101 TFLOPS
TUF Gaming F15 (2021) +6%
4.329 TFLOPS

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Audio chip Intel Ice Lake-U/Y PCH-LP cAVS -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 65.7 dB 77.1 dB
Microphones 2 2

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.55 mm 1.8 mm
Touchpad
Size - 10.6 x 8.0 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

