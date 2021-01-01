Microsoft Surface Book 3 15" vs ASUS VivoBook S15 S532
Key Differences
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Book 3 15"
- Can run popular games at about 65-89% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~95%) battery – 82 against 42 watt-hours
- Display has support for touch input
- 84% sharper screen – 260 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook S15 S532
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Around 30% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB) and an SSD
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
|1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
|Width
|343 mm (13.5 inches)
|357 mm (14.06 inches)
|Height
|251 mm (9.88 inches)
|230 mm (9.06 inches)
|Thickness
|15-23 mm (0.59-0.91 inches)
|18.5 mm (0.73 inches)
|Area
|861 cm2 (133.4 inches2)
|821 cm2 (127.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~77.8%
|~81.7%
|Side bezels
|13 mm
|5.8 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Silver, Green, Pink
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|34 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|260 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:9
|Resolution
|3240 x 2160 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|1600:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|93%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|58%
|-
|Response time
|35 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Right
|Charge power
|127 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|452 gramm
|-
Sound
|Audio chip
|Intel Ice Lake-U/Y PCH-LP cAVS
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|65.7 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|-
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.55 mm
|1.4 mm
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.3 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.9 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1217
1310
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3784
VivoBook S15 S532 +15%
4346
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
VivoBook S15 S532 +13%
510
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1543
VivoBook S15 S532 +30%
2000
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|14 nm
|GPU base clock
|1140 MHz
|1354 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1335 MHz
|1468 MHz
|FLOPS
|4.101 TFLOPS
|1.879 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|2 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR5
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|64 bit
|Memory clock
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|1752 MHz (Effective - 7000 MHz)
|Shading units
|1536
|640
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|3733 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|Max. ram size
|-
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
