Microsoft Surface Book 3 15 vs Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Book 3 15
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 25-34% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~30%) battery – 82 against 63 watt-hours
Advantages of the Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (102.3 vs 133.4 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|Width
|343 mm (13.5 inches)
|311.2 mm (12.25 inches)
|Height
|251 mm (9.88 inches)
|212.2 mm (8.35 inches)
|Thickness
|15-23 mm (0.59-0.91 inches)
|16.9 mm (0.67 inches)
|Area
|861 cm2 (133.4 inches2)
|660 cm2 (102.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~77.8%
|~86.1%
|Side bezels
|13 mm
|4.8 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Gray, Purple
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|34 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|260 ppi
|243 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:10
|Resolution
|3240 x 2160 pixels
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1600:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|93%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|58%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|100%
|Response time
|35 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Right
|Charge power
|127 W
|100 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|452 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.3 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.9 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1289
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4260
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1183
1293
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4664
4802
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1140 MHz
|720-1395 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1335 MHz
|930-1575 MHz
|FLOPS
|4.101 TFLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|~8-10 Gbps
|Shading units
|1536
|896
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3733 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|-
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Intel Ice Lake-U/Y PCH-LP cAVS
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|65.7 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.55 mm
|1.4 mm
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
