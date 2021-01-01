Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Book 3 15 or ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel) – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Book 3 15 vs Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)

62 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Book 3 15
VS
62 out of 100
Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)
Microsoft Surface Book 3 15
From $2299
Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3240 x 2160
CPU Intel Core i7 1065G7
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Book 3 15 and Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Book 3 15
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 25-34% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~30%) battery – 82 against 63 watt-hours
Advantages of the Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (102.3 vs 133.4 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Book 3 15
vs
ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)

Case

Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Width 343 mm (13.5 inches) 311.2 mm (12.25 inches)
Height 251 mm (9.88 inches) 212.2 mm (8.35 inches)
Thickness 15-23 mm (0.59-0.91 inches) 16.9 mm (0.67 inches)
Area 861 cm2 (133.4 inches2) 660 cm2 (102.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.8% ~86.1%
Side bezels 13 mm 4.8 mm
Colors Silver Gray, Purple
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 34 dB -

Display

Size 15 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 260 ppi 243 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 3240 x 2160 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1600:1 -
sRGB color space 93% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 58% -
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 127 W 100 W
Weigh of AC adapter 452 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.9 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1140 MHz 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 1335 MHz 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS 4.101 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 64 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units 1536 896
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Surface Book 3 15 +45%
4.101 TFLOPS
ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable No -
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Intel Ice Lake-U/Y PCH-LP cAVS -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 65.7 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.55 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes

