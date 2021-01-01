Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Book 3 15" or ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Book 3 15" vs ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564

Microsoft Surface Book 3 15
VS
ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
Microsoft Surface Book 3 15"
From $2299
ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3240 x 2160
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Book 3 15" and ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Book 3 15"
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 37-50% higher FPS
  • 84% sharper screen – 260 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 64% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~17%) battery – 96 against 82 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Book 3 15"
vs
ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564

Case

Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Width 343 mm (13.5 inches) 356 mm (14.02 inches)
Height 251 mm (9.88 inches) 230 mm (9.06 inches)
Thickness 15-23 mm (0.59-0.91 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 861 cm2 (133.4 inches2) 819 cm2 (127 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.8% ~82%
Side bezels 13 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Silver Gray
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 34 dB -

Display

Size 15 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 260 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9
Resolution 3240 x 2160 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1600:1 -
sRGB color space 93% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 58% -
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 127 W 120 W
Weigh of AC adapter 452 gramm -

Sound

Audio chip Intel Ice Lake-U/Y PCH-LP cAVS -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Loudness 65.7 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.55 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 1.2-2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.9 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1140 MHz 1035 MHz
GPU boost clock 1335 MHz 1200 MHz
FLOPS 4.101 TFLOPS 2.458 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory clock 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz) 1250 MHz (Effective - 10000 MHz)
Shading units 1536 1024
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. XPS 17 9700 and Surface Book 3 15"
2. Inspiron 15 3501 and Surface Book 3 15"
3. VivoBook S15 S532 and Surface Book 3 15"
4. Precision 15 3560 and Surface Book 3 15"
5. MacBook Pro 16 (2019) and ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
6. XPS 15 9500 and ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
7. TUF Dash F15 FX516 and ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
8. ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 and ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 and Microsoft Surface Book 3 15" or ask any questions
EnglishРусский