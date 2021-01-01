Microsoft Surface Book 3 15" vs ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Book 3 15"
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 37-50% higher FPS
- 84% sharper screen – 260 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Around 64% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~17%) battery – 96 against 82 watt-hours
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
|1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
|Width
|343 mm (13.5 inches)
|356 mm (14.02 inches)
|Height
|251 mm (9.88 inches)
|230 mm (9.06 inches)
|Thickness
|15-23 mm (0.59-0.91 inches)
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|Area
|861 cm2 (133.4 inches2)
|819 cm2 (127 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~77.8%
|~82%
|Side bezels
|13 mm
|5.3 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Gray
|Transformer
|Yes
|Yes
|Opening angle
|360°
|360°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|34 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|260 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:9
|Resolution
|3240 x 2160 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1600:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|93%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|58%
|-
|Response time
|35 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Right
|Charge power
|127 W
|120 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|452 gramm
|-
Sound
|Audio chip
|Intel Ice Lake-U/Y PCH-LP cAVS
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
|Loudness
|65.7 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.55 mm
|1.4 mm
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.3 GHz
|1.2-2.8 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.9 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1217
1473
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3784
4720
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
498
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1543
2530
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1140 MHz
|1035 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1335 MHz
|1200 MHz
|FLOPS
|4.101 TFLOPS
|2.458 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|128 bit
|Memory clock
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|1250 MHz (Effective - 10000 MHz)
|Shading units
|1536
|1024
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3733 MHz
|3733 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
