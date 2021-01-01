Microsoft Surface Book 3 15" vs Dell G5 15 5500
Microsoft Surface Book 3 15"
From $2299
Dell G5 15 5500
From $869
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
69
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
55
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
53
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
61
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
62
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
59
NanoReview Score
57
Key Differences
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Book 3 15"
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 440 grams less (around 0.97 lbs)
- Features a much bigger (~61%) battery – 82 against 51 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Can run popular games at about 19-26% higher FPS
- Display has support for touch input
- 84% sharper screen – 260 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
- Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (133.4 vs 143.8 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell G5 15 5500
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 37% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB) and an SSD
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
|2.34 kg (5.16 lbs)
|Width
|343 mm (13.5 inches)
|365.5 mm (14.39 inches)
|Height
|251 mm (9.88 inches)
|254 mm (10 inches)
|Thickness
|15-23 mm (0.59-0.91 inches)
|24.5 mm (0.96 inches)
|Area
|861 cm2 (133.4 inches2)
|928 cm2 (143.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~77.8%
|~72.3%
|Side bezels
|13 mm
|10.1 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Black
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|140°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|34 dB
|50 dB
Display
|Size
|15 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|260 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:9
|Resolution
|3240 x 2160 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|1600:1
|1502:1
|sRGB color space
|93%
|55.2%
|Adobe RGB profile
|58%
|37.9%
|Response time
|35 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|-
|2:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|127 W
|180 / 230 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|452 gramm
|-
Sound
|Audio chip
|Intel Ice Lake-U/Y PCH-LP cAVS
|Realtek ALC3254
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|65.7 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|-
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|No
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.55 mm
|1.7 mm
|Size
|-
|10.5 x 6.5 cm
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.3 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.9 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Surface Book 3 15" +12%
1217
1091
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Surface Book 3 15" +11%
3784
3414
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
450
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1543
G5 15 5500 +37%
2118
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1140 MHz
|1350 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1335 MHz
|1485 MHz
|FLOPS
|4.101 TFLOPS
|3.041 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|128 bit
|Memory clock
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|Shading units
|1536
|1024
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3733 MHz
|2933 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
