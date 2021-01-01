Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Book 3 15" or G5 15 5500 – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Book 3 15" vs Dell G5 15 5500

Microsoft Surface Book 3 15
VS
Dell G5 15 5500
Microsoft Surface Book 3 15"
From $2299
Dell G5 15 5500
From $869
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3240 x 2160
Battery 82 Wh
CPU Intel Core i7 1065G7
GPU GeForce GTX 1660 TI Max-Q
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Book 3 15" and Dell G5 15 5500 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Book 3 15"
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 440 grams less (around 0.97 lbs)
  • Features a much bigger (~61%) battery – 82 against 51 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 19-26% higher FPS
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 84% sharper screen – 260 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (133.4 vs 143.8 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell G5 15 5500
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 37% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB) and an SSD

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Book 3 15"
vs
G5 15 5500

Case

Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 2.34 kg (5.16 lbs)
Width 343 mm (13.5 inches) 365.5 mm (14.39 inches)
Height 251 mm (9.88 inches) 254 mm (10 inches)
Thickness 15-23 mm (0.59-0.91 inches) 24.5 mm (0.96 inches)
Area 861 cm2 (133.4 inches2) 928 cm2 (143.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.8% ~72.3%
Side bezels 13 mm 10.1 mm
Colors Silver Black
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 140°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 34 dB 50 dB

Display

Size 15 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 260 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9
Resolution 3240 x 2160 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1600:1 1502:1
sRGB color space 93% 55.2%
Adobe RGB profile 58% 37.9%
Response time 35 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
Surface Book 3 15" +60%
400 nits
G5 15 5500
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 127 W 180 / 230 W
Weigh of AC adapter 452 gramm -

Sound

Audio chip Intel Ice Lake-U/Y PCH-LP cAVS Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 65.7 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 No
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.55 mm 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 6.5 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.9 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1140 MHz 1350 MHz
GPU boost clock 1335 MHz 1485 MHz
FLOPS 4.101 TFLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory clock 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz) 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
Shading units 1536 1024
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 2933 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Microsoft Surface Book 3 15" and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
2. Microsoft Surface Book 3 15" and Dell XPS 15 9500
3. Microsoft Surface Book 3 15" and ASUS VivoBook S15 S532
4. Microsoft Surface Book 3 15" and Dell Precision 15 3560
5. Dell G5 15 5500 and Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021)
6. Dell G5 15 5500 and Dell G5 15 5505 SE
7. Dell G5 15 5500 and Dell G7 17 7700

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell G5 15 5500 and Microsoft Surface Book 3 15" or ask any questions
EnglishРусский