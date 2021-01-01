Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Book 3 15 or Precision 3561 – what's better?

Surface Book 3 15 or Precision 3561 – what's better?

62 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Book 3 15
VS
53 out of 100
Dell Precision 3561
Microsoft Surface Book 3 15
From $2299
Dell Precision 3561
From $1220
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3240 x 2160
Battery 82 Wh
CPU Intel Core i7 1065G7
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Book 3 15 and Dell Precision 3561 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Book 3 15
  • Can run popular games at about 436-594% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~28%) battery – 82 against 64 watt-hours
  • 160% sharper screen – 260 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 82% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 220 nits
Advantages of the Dell Precision 3561
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
  • Better webcam recording quality

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Book 3 15
vs
Precision 3561

Case

Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs)
Width 343 mm (13.5 inches) 357.8 mm (14.09 inches)
Height 251 mm (9.88 inches) 233.3 mm (9.19 inches)
Thickness 15-23 mm (0.59-0.91 inches) 22.6-24 mm (0.89-0.94 inches)
Area 861 cm2 (133.4 inches2) 835 cm2 (129.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.8% ~80.4%
Side bezels 13 mm 6.2 mm
Colors Silver Silver
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 34 dB -

Display

Size 15 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 260 ppi 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9
Resolution 3240 x 2160 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1600:1 500:1
sRGB color space 93% -
Adobe RGB profile 58% -
Response time 35 ms 25 ms
Max. brightness
Surface Book 3 15 +82%
400 nits
Precision 3561
220 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 15.2 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 127 W 90 / 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter 452 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.9 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 1140 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1335 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS 4.101 TFLOPS 0.46 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 192 bit -
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 1536 256
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Surface Book 3 15 +792%
4.101 TFLOPS
Precision 3561
0.46 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Intel Ice Lake-U/Y PCH-LP cAVS Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 65.7 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.55 mm -
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 6.7 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Precision 3561 and Microsoft Surface Book 3 15 or ask any questions
