Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Book 3 15" or XPS 13 9310 – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Book 3 15" vs Dell XPS 13 9310

Microsoft Surface Book 3 15
VS
Dell XPS 13 9310
Microsoft Surface Book 3 15"
From $2299
Dell XPS 13 9310
From $949
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3240 x 2160
CPU Intel Core i7 1065G7
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Book 3 15" and Dell XPS 13 9310 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Book 3 15"
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 213-291% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~58%) battery – 82 against 52 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 54% sharper screen – 260 versus 169 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9310
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 700 grams less (around 1.54 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 32% more compact case (91.3 vs 133.4 square inches)
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Book 3 15"
vs
XPS 13 9310

Case

Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs)
Width 343 mm (13.5 inches) 296 mm (11.65 inches)
Height 251 mm (9.88 inches) 199 mm (7.83 inches)
Thickness 15-23 mm (0.59-0.91 inches) 15 mm (0.59 inches)
Area 861 cm2 (133.4 inches2) 589 cm2 (91.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.8% ~88.4%
Side bezels 13 mm 3.7 mm
Colors Silver White, Black
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 34 dB 36.6 dB

Display

Size 15 inches 13.4 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 260 ppi 169 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 3240 x 2160 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1600:1 1200:1
sRGB color space 93% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 58% -
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness
Surface Book 3 15"
400 nits
XPS 13 9310 +25%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 7.6 V
Full charging time - 3:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 127 W 45 W
Weigh of AC adapter 452 gramm 218 gramm

Sound

Audio chip Intel Ice Lake-U/Y PCH-LP cAVS Realtek ALC3281-CG
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 65.7 dB 84.6 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.1
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.55 mm 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 11.2 x 6.4 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.9 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1140 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1335 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 4.101 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 0 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 System Shared
Memory bus 192 bit -
Memory clock 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz) 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 1536 384
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 4267 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Microsoft Surface Book 3 15" vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
2. Microsoft Surface Book 3 15" vs Dell XPS 15 9500
3. Microsoft Surface Book 3 15" vs Dell G5 15 5500
4. Microsoft Surface Book 3 15" vs Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56)
5. Microsoft Surface Book 3 15" vs Microsoft Surface Book 3 13.5"
6. Dell XPS 13 9310 vs Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell XPS 13 9310 and Microsoft Surface Book 3 15" or ask any questions
EnglishРусский