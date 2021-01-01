Microsoft Surface Book 3 15" vs Dell XPS 13 9310
Microsoft Surface Book 3 15"
From $2299
Dell XPS 13 9310
From $949
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Book 3 15"
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 213-291% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~58%) battery – 82 against 52 watt-hours
- Display has support for touch input
- 54% sharper screen – 260 versus 169 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9310
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 700 grams less (around 1.54 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Much smaller footprint: 32% more compact case (91.3 vs 133.4 square inches)
- Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
|1.2 kg (2.65 lbs)
|Width
|343 mm (13.5 inches)
|296 mm (11.65 inches)
|Height
|251 mm (9.88 inches)
|199 mm (7.83 inches)
|Thickness
|15-23 mm (0.59-0.91 inches)
|15 mm (0.59 inches)
|Area
|861 cm2 (133.4 inches2)
|589 cm2 (91.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~77.8%
|~88.4%
|Side bezels
|13 mm
|3.7 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|White, Black
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|34 dB
|36.6 dB
Display
|Size
|15 inches
|13.4 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|260 ppi
|169 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:10
|Resolution
|3240 x 2160 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1600:1
|1200:1
|sRGB color space
|93%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|58%
|-
|Response time
|35 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|7.6 V
|Full charging time
|-
|3:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|127 W
|45 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|452 gramm
|218 gramm
Sound
|Audio chip
|Intel Ice Lake-U/Y PCH-LP cAVS
|Realtek ALC3281-CG
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|65.7 dB
|84.6 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.1
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|HDMI
|No
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.55 mm
|1 mm
|Size
|-
|11.2 x 6.4 cm
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.3 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.9 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1217
1208
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Surface Book 3 15" +41%
3784
2693
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1543
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|1140 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1335 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|4.101 TFLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|0 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|System Shared
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|-
|Memory clock
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|Shading units
|1536
|384
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3733 MHz
|4267 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
