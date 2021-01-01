Microsoft Surface Book 3 15 vs Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
Microsoft Surface Book 3 15
From $2299
Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
From $1249
Key Differences
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Book 3 15
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Features a much bigger (~46%) battery – 82 against 56 watt-hours
- Display has support for touch input
- 79% sharper screen – 260 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
- Around 2.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
- Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
- Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (122.9 vs 133.4 square inches)
Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
|1.81 kg (3.99 lbs)
|Width
|343 mm (13.5 inches)
|344.7 mm (13.57 inches)
|Height
|251 mm (9.88 inches)
|230 mm (9.06 inches)
|Thickness
|15-23 mm (0.59-0.91 inches)
|18 mm (0.71 inches)
|Area
|861 cm2 (133.4 inches2)
|793 cm2 (122.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~77.8%
|~89%
|Side bezels
|13 mm
|4.3 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Black, Silver
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|34 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|260 ppi
|145 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:10
|Resolution
|3240 x 2160 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|1600:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|93%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|58%
|-
|Response time
|35 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|-
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|127 W
|90 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|452 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.3 GHz
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.9 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1227
XPS 15 9510 (2021) +12%
1374
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3518
XPS 15 9510 (2021) +40%
4916
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1615
XPS 15 9510 (2021) +136%
3805
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|45 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1140 MHz
|712-1530 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1335 MHz
|1057-1740 MHz
|FLOPS
|4.101 TFLOPS
|4.329 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|1536
|2048
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3733 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Intel Ice Lake-U/Y PCH-LP cAVS
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|-
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
|Loudness
|65.7 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|3x USB 4.0
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|HDMI
|No
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.55 mm
|-
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
